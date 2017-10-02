|
|
|
|
|
Today, 12:03 PM
|
|
|
Get to know new Saints assistant Curtis Johnson
Full Story NewOrleansSaints.Com
Curtis Johnson Senior Offensive Assistant/Wide Receivers Coach
Curtis Johnson returns to tutor the Saints wide receiving corps in 2017 after having spent the 2016 season as wide receivers coach of the Chicago Bears. This will mark Johnsons second stint on the New Orleans coaching staff, as he mentored Saints wideouts from 2006-11.
Johnson brings with him 33 years coaching experience, including four as head coach at Tulane and 29 seasons in all as a wide receivers coach at the NFL, collegiate and high school levels.
By New Orleans Saints.Com
|
|
