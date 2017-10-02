Today, 04:34 PM Andrus Owner/Webmaster Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Carencro, La Posts: 27,006 12 NFL free agents to watch as Saints seek upgrades



By Rene Nadeau



Now that Super Bowl LI is in the rear view mirror, the 2016 NFL season is completed. Its time to move onto the first phase of the 17 season  free agency.



There will be an assortment of options on the market. Some players are nearing the ends of their careers, and a few with a little left in their tank but need the right fit. Others are young and ready to take in their big payday.



There is always a bargain or two to be inked if you look in the right spots. The New Orleans Saints hope to do just that, perhaps with another signing like last seasons savvy acquisition of linebacker Craig Robertson.



The Saints have just under $30 million in their free agency checking account with only $9,116,656 in dead money after several seasons of much more holding them back.



Lets take a peek at a dozen players (both high-priced and potential bargains) the Black and Gold may have on their radar as possibilities to bring in during the process.



Depending what the team decides to do with Jahri Evans  or what he may decide about continuing his career  offensive guard could be a primary focus either in free agency or in the April draft.



New Orleans Saints News