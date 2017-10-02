home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page 12 NFL free agents to watch as Saints seek upgrades

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 04:34 PM  
Andrus Andrus is online now
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,006
12 NFL free agents to watch as Saints seek upgrades


By Rene Nadeau

Now that Super Bowl LI is in the rear view mirror, the 2016 NFL season is completed. Its time to move onto the first phase of the 17 season  free agency.

There will be an assortment of options on the market. Some players are nearing the ends of their careers, and a few with a little left in their tank but need the right fit. Others are young and ready to take in their big payday.

There is always a bargain or two to be inked if you look in the right spots. The New Orleans Saints hope to do just that, perhaps with another signing like last seasons savvy acquisition of linebacker Craig Robertson.

The Saints have just under $30 million in their free agency checking account with only $9,116,656 in dead money after several seasons of much more holding them back.

Lets take a peek at a dozen players (both high-priced and potential bargains) the Black and Gold may have on their radar as possibilities to bring in during the process.

Depending what the team decides to do with Jahri Evans  or what he may decide about continuing his career  offensive guard could be a primary focus either in free agency or in the April draft.

Full Story - SportsNOLA.com

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 876
There are currently 146 members and 730 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Saintaholic, Silent Dave, Sun Wukong, whodatman, Whodatgamer, Eman5805, uvanate18, PurpleBlack&Gold, bigcarlittlewill, staphory, kenchaisson, Grandadmiral, eezyboy504, NoleansSaints2526, mandevillekevin, sthomas1124, TGleason, Fugisawa350, duckjr78, DCSaints_Fan, Semper, ktbarthedoor, rickyjones, blackjack, Jiva, jarrod74, Mojomajik9, Saint Floyd, Fjeldur, zknotts61, SaintsFan23, ScottishSaint, penguinsgoboom, theicebox, FrenchieATX, Saint Greg, gradualprocess, The Moose, BigSlick, Taker597, yello 5.0, Saint Ace, SaintsMan209, Mudbug67, southdeltan, thefifthwall, broccoli60, CountWhoDat, moraink, jmalon3, bachthejock, talan, MobileSaintsFan, baron8, shakka015, Tpstr, bleedblk&gld, skydancer, Saint ATN, KulBreez, Galbreath34, faceman, Blues_Forte, saint-fan, literature, zigzag, OldSaintFan, nolaspe, Zardnok, Booker, 2fya, brd13, Spence, SweSaint, Ti Rider, yomama, Todd T, saint hdawg, bonnjer, crazybyrd87, Krodwhodat, John873, Wayne, socbe7, Snarf, BreesusSaves, Infamous504, slowmotion, Jayskee, Rocky3535, SaintsinMiami2, MistaWhoDat, BobE, Merl, honeybadger, Dryheatbob, woot, billinms, dwpeltier, Saint Jack, dtc, BuffaloSaint, c2, Deucesharper, oysters, SharonT, EndzoneSaint, $aybra, superlaser, isgwill, Pensacola, JackDiesel, ChopperSaint, meatman, SaintsDoc, Terrence, tjharris, Andrus, RichB, duhonmark551, eaglefreak, glynners, daBaconsaint, AARPSaint, Brennan77, Maxp, Torgo, Swampy Saint
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
Tim Williams
Last Post: rickyjones
Posted On: Today
Replies: 10
Views: 457
Mark Ingram bags 600lb wild bore
Last Post: broccoli60
Posted On: Today
Replies: 38
Views: 2,460
Official Wrasslin' Thread (renamed to reflect the discussion)
Last Post: Torgo
Posted On: Today
Replies: 30,871
Views: 745,834
Republican members of congress hiding from their constituents
Last Post: dtc
Posted On: Today
Replies: 35
Views: 641
N/S RIP Quentin Moses
Last Post: OldSaintFan
Posted On: Today
Replies: 3
Views: 378
Wishlist for 11th pick ( pre combine )
Last Post: Eman5805
Posted On: Today
Replies: 39
Views: 1,904
'Legion'. X-Men based show is coming to FX...
Last Post: Torgo
Posted On: Today
Replies: 11
Views: 567
Muslim travelers prevented from entering U.S. following Trump's executive order
Last Post: nolaspe
Posted On: Today
Replies: 554
Views: 15,075
More...
Members Birthdays
Past News
Saints Draft: Only Three Options at Pick 11
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 110
12 NFL free agents to watch as Saints seek upgrades
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 111
Get to know new Saints assistant Curtis Johnson
Last Post: mvtrucking
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 144
Get to know new Saints assistant Ryan Nielsen
Last Post: mvtrucking
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 121
No executive order needed to get Saints down to fighting weight
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 221
Nick Underhill's analysis: How would the Saints look if the mock drafters ran the war room?
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: 02-10-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 518
Saints have ultimate combo at WR: Young, cheap and really good
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: 02-10-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 407
Saints need better from Coby Fleener, but tight end not a glaring need
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: 02-10-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 407
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:35 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0