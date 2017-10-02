Saints Draft: Only Three Options at Pick 11



By Roy Anderson



The NFL Draft is already an inexact science and Sean Payton, Mickey Loomis and crew are gamblers when it comes to picks. Defense has been a need for the New Orleans Saints for some years now, yet we’ve seen Brandin Cooks and Andrus Peat taken in the first rounds of their respective drafts ignoring the lack of defensive star power.



The team made strides in the past two drafts by selecting Stephone Anthony and Sheldon Rankins. But the defense is still dwelling in the NFL cellar.



Though Dennis Allen’s defense appeared to be improving in 2016, 2017 will surely force the hands of the Saints brain trust.



The Saints badly need a top notch cornerback, a middle linebacker and a pass rusher opposite Cam Jordan...



