Saints expressed interest in former Browns cornerback K'Waun Williams: source



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints have a need at cornerback and the team is doing their due diligence at the position ahead of the start of the NFL's new calendar year on March 9.



The Saints have expressed interest in current free agent cornerback K'Waun Williams, a source familiar with the situation confirmed Monday.



New Orleans, however, may not get a shot at the cornerback.



Williams, whom the Cleveland Browns waived in late August 2016, has drawn interest from other teams, said the source, who adds Williams is currently in Detroit visiting the Lions and is scheduled to visit with the New York Jets later in the week.



The 5-9, 183-pound Williams is not currently scheduled to visit the Saints, according to the source...



