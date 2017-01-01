Reggie Wayne on Saints WR coach Curtis Johnson: 'He taught me everything I know'



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



After each of his seasons in the NFL, Reggie Wayne would watch film of many of the top wide receivers around the league.



Among the players the Marrero native would view were New Orleans Saints receivers Marques Colston and Devery Henderson, and not because of Wayne's ties to the area.



Wayne's wide receivers coach in college was Curtis Johnson. After spending 10 seasons at Miami, 1996-2005, Johnson joined the New Orleans Saints from 2006-11 where he worked with Colston, Henderson and others.



"It basically was almost like a clone of myself, looking at myself in the mirror," Wayne said of watching those Saints wide receivers.



Johnson jumped from the Saints to Tulane, serving as head coach from 2012-15. He spent 2016 with the Chicago Bears, but he's back with the Saints for 2017, replacing John Morton who left to become offensive coordinator for the New York Jets...



Full Story - NOLA.com After each of his seasons in the NFL, Reggie Wayne would watch film of many of the top wide receivers around the league.Among the players the Marrero native would view were New Orleans Saints receivers Marques Colston and Devery Henderson, and not because of Wayne's ties to the area.Wayne's wide receivers coach in college was Curtis Johnson. After spending 10 seasons at Miami, 1996-2005, Johnson joined the New Orleans Saints from 2006-11 where he worked with Colston, Henderson and others."It basically was almost like a clone of myself, looking at myself in the mirror," Wayne said of watching those Saints wide receivers.Johnson jumped from the Saints to Tulane, serving as head coach from 2012-15. He spent 2016 with the Chicago Bears, but he's back with the Saints for 2017, replacing John Morton who left to become offensive coordinator for the New York Jets...