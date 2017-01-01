home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Will this be the year Saints draft Drew Brees' successor?

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 06:46 PM  
Andrus Andrus is offline
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,014
Will this be the year Saints draft Drew Brees' successor?


By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer

The New Orleans Saints don't have to force it yet.

Eventually they will have to replace quarterback Drew Brees, who turned 38 in January. But he isn't really acting his age yet. Brees played his best football in five years last season, once again leading the NFL with 5,208 passing yards. And he has talked many times about his determination to keep thriving into his 40s.

However, Brees has only one year remaining on his contract -- which is how the Saints wanted it. Brees wanted a long-term extension last year, but the Saints preferred to evaluate the position year-by-year.

In other words, if the Saints fall head over heels for a QB in Round 1 of this year's draft -- such as Clemson's Deshaun Watson, North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky or Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer -- the transition could come sooner than expected.

If not, the position is still in awfully good hands for the time being.

That's why I have QB ranked ninth in my position-by-position breakdown of the Saints' offseason needs. But it might be No. 1 when it comes to intrigue...

Full Story - ESPN.com

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 900
There are currently 170 members and 730 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
harschman, Rugger, Prodigy, Grandadmiral, saints66, tampa saints fan, DEUCERICKBOY02, PayOrPlay, beezm, saintsfan342000, Silent Dave, DefensePlease, slaym, tom630, KingOfBattle, BoroSaint, jayd265, staphory, CentMSSaint, AgnesT, superchuck500, catothagreat, scott88, Gump, Saint ATN, ktulu909, Alan12, Fugisawa350, kajundandj, Schilly, bclemms, RaginSaint93, mrwhodat, NOLAaustin, lonestarcajun, king504, ironhead, crobin2470, blunted, riffraff, RiverRat, Saints fan, tjharris, Holy Avenger, Terrence, St. Sid, meatman, bdog, SaintInBucLand, greg985, KoolKev512, fedminor, 2to87alltheway, rsmith2783, eezyboy504, saintjay, amused, longtime lurker, mackone11, Day1, JimEverett, NOLa, kenchaisson, whodat111, yankmccobb76, RichB, BuffaloSaint, RJP80, peff, sss, CaptainCuz, P'cola WhoDat, saintbilly25, Sazed, RussTKD, the-commish, ggaspard, Superfan, FootballLady, TheBushPusher, Hey Beerman, Saint Ace, itztime, BuddyDeesGhost, NoleansSaints2526, bino22_, King J, blackjack, ld_in_sc, bbourque5, sthomas1124, Saintsfan22, Saint-Ragnar, sgilbert313, Winter, JeffG20, stock_victim, Yarby, AARPSaint, EndzoneSaint, nolaspe, st. jamie, St.Fury, Dean in L.A., donnasw, jarrod74, zknotts61, theicebox, thefifthwall, Rojam, OakTown2g, Jortizcardona, B-Train, Galbreath34, Dfhammill, Booker, St. Chris, JDax, young, fred4103, duckjr78, duhonmark551, syracuse saint, CapitalCitySaint, Swamprat, jmalon3, Nolan, chrisandersen, MistaWhoDat, paulo46, SharonT, BigBen, JG2345, mt15, Boiler Jim, 7thWardSaint, therealtruestory, saintlyn8, par2143, B-Rich, EyeAmLegend, B-rad, crazybyrd87, Metallyca, eaglefreak, crosswatt, mjcouvi, Slim K, The Nomad, Maxp, aa2k6, mtq79, BlueRaspberry, BobE, Torgo, CajunHoustonian, SaintPancake, msusaintsfan
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
Official Wrasslin' Thread (renamed to reflect the discussion)
Last Post: Grandadmiral
Posted On: Today
Replies: 31,014
Views: 749,933
Reggie Wayne on Saints WR coach Curtis Johnson: 'He taught me everything I know'
Last Post: duckjr78
Posted On: Today
Replies: 2
Views: 302
When you meet a stranger that's also a WhoDat...
Last Post: mtq79
Posted On: Today
Replies: 9
Views: 415
Jairus Byrd
Last Post: FootballLady
Posted On: Today
Replies: 18
Views: 243
10 Bwahaha love Mardi Gras! (merged)
Last Post: mtq79
Posted On: Today
Replies: 29
Views: 2,500
A stark contrast in leadership w/ 2 answers for 1 question...
Last Post: CapitalCitySaint
Posted On: Today
Replies: 3
Views: 60
Photos and photography thread
Last Post: Severum
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1,949
Views: 125,065
Saints express Interest in CB K'Waun Williams
Last Post: Rugger
Posted On: Today
Replies: 17
Views: 1,354
More...
Members Birthdays
Toddicus (49), FranklinSaint (30)
Past News
Will this be the year Saints draft Drew Brees' successor?
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 79
Reggie Wayne on Saints WR coach Curtis Johnson: 'He taught me everything I know'
Last Post: krushing
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1
Views: 135
Expect Nick Fairley To Draw Serious Interest In Free Agency
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 91
Saints expressed interest in former Browns cornerback K'Waun Williams: source
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 85
Saints Draft: Only Three Options at Pick 11
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 386
12 NFL free agents to watch as Saints seek upgrades
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 352
Get to know new Saints assistant Curtis Johnson
Last Post: mvtrucking
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 305
Get to know new Saints assistant Ryan Nielsen
Last Post: mvtrucking
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 277
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:55 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0