Will this be the year Saints draft Drew Brees' successor?



By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



The New Orleans Saints don't have to force it yet.



Eventually they will have to replace quarterback Drew Brees, who turned 38 in January. But he isn't really acting his age yet. Brees played his best football in five years last season, once again leading the NFL with 5,208 passing yards. And he has talked many times about his determination to keep thriving into his 40s.



However, Brees has only one year remaining on his contract -- which is how the Saints wanted it. Brees wanted a long-term extension last year, but the Saints preferred to evaluate the position year-by-year.



In other words, if the Saints fall head over heels for a QB in Round 1 of this year's draft -- such as Clemson's Deshaun Watson, North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky or Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer -- the transition could come sooner than expected.



If not, the position is still in awfully good hands for the time being.



That's why I have QB ranked ninth in my position-by-position breakdown of the Saints' offseason needs. But it might be No. 1 when it comes to intrigue...



