Mocking my Saints 2016 mock drafts: At least I got Sheldon Rankins right



By Larry Holder, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



I'm about to reveal two pretty gigantic secrets that will stun the world: I'm not an NFL general manager. I'm not the New Orleans Saints general manager.



Seriously, I'm not.



OK, maybe this is news to absolutely no one. Myself and so many of my NFL writing peers every offseason still give it their best shots to predict where each team will turn in the NFL Draft.



At least at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, we've scaled down our mock draft process to only forecasting the Saints picks throughout the offseason. It's more about giving readers a sense of where the Saints might look as far as position groups rather than correctly pinpointing every specific player they'll select in each round.



In 2015, no one saw the selection of tackle Andrus Peat coming at No. 13 overall. I rode the train of edge rusher Bud Dupree for most that mock draft season. In one of these mocks, I actually pegged Stephone Anthony and P.J. Williams. I also rotated between Anthony and Eric Kendricks as possibilities at middle linebacker.



I ultimately pulled a mock trade in my final draft having the Saints trade up to No. 6 with the Jets to drafted defensive lineman Leonard Williams. I'm sure many Saints fans would agree the proposed move a couple of years removed from the 2015 draft.



