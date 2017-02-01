Today, 04:44 PM Andrus Owner/Webmaster Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Carencro, La Posts: 27,026 Keyshawn Johnson hopes nephew Michael Thomas, Saints can experience 'winning big'



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



Michael Thomas had a laundry list of accomplishments during his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints.



The wide receiver from Ohio State set new franchise records for receptions (92), receiving yards (1,137) and receiving touchdowns (nine). He ranked in the top 10 of the NFL in those three major receiving categories in 2016, and his 92 catches are the second most by any receiver in league history, behind only Anquan Boldin's 101 in 2003.



Former star NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, Thomas' uncle, was proud of what the rookie achieved and expects him to continue improving for the Saints.



"I thought it was a good accomplishment," Johnson said during Super Bowl week in Houston. "Work hasn't been finished, obviously. It's not the end product. When you have a rookie that put up the numbers and playing at the level that he played at, he's only going to get better over time as he continues to develop a relationship in the offense.



"One thing I don't ever have to worry about is him working, so I know that's going to happen. And when you work, things come naturally to you."



Full Story - NOLA.com Michael Thomas had a laundry list of accomplishments during his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints.The wide receiver from Ohio State set new franchise records for receptions (92), receiving yards (1,137) and receiving touchdowns (nine). He ranked in the top 10 of the NFL in those three major receiving categories in 2016, and his 92 catches are the second most by any receiver in league history, behind only Anquan Boldin's 101 in 2003.Former star NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, Thomas' uncle, was proud of what the rookie achieved and expects him to continue improving for the Saints."I thought it was a good accomplishment," Johnson said during Super Bowl week in Houston. "Work hasn't been finished, obviously. It's not the end product. When you have a rookie that put up the numbers and playing at the level that he played at, he's only going to get better over time as he continues to develop a relationship in the offense."One thing I don't ever have to worry about is him working, so I know that's going to happen. And when you work, things come naturally to you."

Extras Printable Version

Email A Friend

Subscribe to Article

View Full Version



News Jump: All News Forums Bloggers Corner Saints News SaintsReport Originals League News Mike Detillier Saints News

« Previous | Next » You Rated this Thread:



Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News