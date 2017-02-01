Today, 04:46 PM Andrus Owner/Webmaster Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Carencro, La Posts: 27,026 Former Saint Robert Meachem jailed for unpaid child support, alimony



By Wilborn P. Nobles III, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



Former New Orleans Saint Robert Meachem was sent to Jefferson Parish jail Monday (Feb. 13) for 30 days after failing to pay nearly $400,000 in child support and alimony.



Judge Adrian Adams of the 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna ruled Meachem could be released once he pays his ex-wife, Andrea Rhodes, $100,000. Otherwise, Meachem will remain in jail until March 15, according to court clerk minutes from Jefferson Parish.



Adams also denied Meachem's motion for a new trial. In a court hearing on Jan. 13, Meachem's attorney Guy deLaup argued the court's Jan. 6 judgement that Meachem was in contempt of court did not "provide a reasonable opportunity" for Meachem to defend himself. His attorney also said Adams "did not provide any type of payment plan" for Meachem "to pay two years of retroactive support" established in the initial child support and spousal support judgements that were the subject of the contempt ruling.



Adams on Monday also fined Meachem $500 for failing to bring written testimony from his manager Tomeka Tovell. In deLaup's Jan. 13 motion, he argued that Meachem should not be found in contempt for his inability to provide Tovell's testimony because she was not subpoenaed and "has the ability to exercise free will and not appear" for her testimony. deLaup withdrew from Meachem's case on Monday. That day, attorneys Wiley Beevers and Shayna Beevers signed on to represent Meachem.



