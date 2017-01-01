home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Five pending free agents the Saints should consider signing

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 04:52 PM  
Andrus Andrus is offline
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,026
Five pending free agents the Saints should consider signing


By Rick Brown

After three straight 7-9 seasons, the New Orleans Saints are looking to shake off the mediocrity with the help of some upgrades in the offseason. The Saints are likely to have some money to spend (around $25 million) but the team should be prudent in its search. There will be good players available in free agency that could help the squad.

With that, here are five potential free agents the Saints should add to their offseason wish list:

DE Andre Branch

The Panthers had just 30 sacks in 2016 and could use someone to help get pressure on quarterbacks. While Jason Pierre-Paul and Calais Campbell are the top defensive ends, the Saints could likely get the same production for less money by going with another option. Mario Addison would fit in nicely opposite Cameron Jordan. He did have 9.5 sacks despite starting just one game. The ideal player, however, would be Branch. The 6-foot-5, 263-pound Branch had 5.5 sacks and is an every-down player. He had a career-high 49 tackles with the Miami Dolphins last season and forced two fumbles. Plus, he is just 27 years old and is growing into his role.

CB Logan Ryan

With cornerbacks Sterling Moore and Kyle Wilson both free agents, the Saints may be in need of a cornerback. The Saints will be in luck because there will be a lot of top-notch corners on the market in March. The Saints need playmakers who will grab interceptions and get the ball back for their high-powered offense. Arizonas Marcus Cooper would be a nice pickup. Hes young (27) and has good ball skills (four interceptions, 11 pass breakups). But his seven total interceptions came in just two seasons. Ryan will be a better option. Also young (26) with good ball skills (two interceptions, 11 pass breakups), Ryan is also a solid tackler, registering a career-high 92 this season...

Full Story - fanragsports.com

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 761
There are currently 158 members and 603 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
guidomerkinsrules, Troothus, saintjay, EyeAmLegend, MustyOleSaint, LogeEndZone, bonnjer, kc2000, crosswatt, polo_haynes, Aintasinner, eastlos82, kenchaisson, AARPSaint, SaintlySinner, maestreaux, ASB81689, ReddTedd2, GeauxWhoDats, nolafan33, apjung, Mikie, Crzycjunx76, redjem25, JonsDuu, Will Survive, Gumerk, springfan, savannahsaint, St. Sid, SUGrad03, bbourque5, sammymvpknight, Brennan77, Rdanderson91, Nolan, CapitalCitySaint, TCEd, georgepoplus, NightHawk, mt15, saintd, Axehandle33, SaintBudMan, Brandon13, tonytiger436, Saint ATN, Gore, CoreyKeyz, RKNSaint, Saint_Ward, DABOOT162, SaintKenn, where yat brah, Nov23, clintjr23, soggymoss, donnasw, Swamprat, BobE, Roux1918, sthomas1124, heavydsaint, Zardnok, catothagreat, NovaSaintsfan, VDK, Booker, Section 302, Galbreath34, bclemms, ChrisMcD35, Jim in L.A., Z28Saints fan, Saintaholic, St.Fury, Metallyca, smj3action, Duo, STEWDADDY34, whodatman, Saintsforever1968, billinms, crazybyrd87, bones, wcklink, ok awesome, ironhead, Jayskee, St.Fabulous, Wingdog, bigdog, AgentJRad, Saints addic, Analyze This, Merl, isgwill, avlsaint55, picnicwithfish, TheD0mePatrol, SntReb, woot, Poison, Det. Brees, WwSd, HovaBush25, Taurus, michiemoo02, SkyLance, Mr. Blue Sky, UncleTrvlingJim, jmoll, Expatriate, rsmith2783, Zztop, efil4stnias, RaginCajun83, DJ1BigTymer, Eman5805, NOLa, whodat79, xardoz, thefifthwall, Mr. 504, BeastinBush, Nuney, therealtruestory, Air Horn, ThiSaint, ludamin101, Ragincajuns22, Sev705, St. Greatness, mg6035, Jekylz Hyde, Snarf, Boiler Jim, mackone11, BoNcHiE, Rugger, jesusfish, bigdeemo504, saints639, BreesusSaves, fuel52
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
Robert Meachem spending the next 30 days in jail
Last Post: Troothus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 15
Views: 814
What amount of extraneous (passive) income would you need to quit "working"?
Last Post: JonsDuu
Posted On: Today
Replies: 29
Views: 453
Leonard Fournette could tempt Saints, but Mark Ingram looks strong as ever
Last Post: Eman5805
Posted On: Today
Replies: 8
Views: 324
House votes to rescind background checks on gun sales to mentally disabled.
Last Post: wcklink
Posted On: Today
Replies: 42
Views: 1,231
BREAKING: US Office of Gov't Ethics recommends White House consider taking disciplinary action against Kellyanne Conway
Last Post: Saint_Ward
Posted On: Today
Replies: 19
Views: 470
Mardi Gras Float Named Young and the Ringless!
Last Post: bones
Posted On: Today
Replies: 5
Views: 300
Michael Flynn's Debacle
Last Post: Saint_Ward
Posted On: Today
Replies: 181
Views: 4,113
Greg McMahon accepts LSU analyst role
Last Post: St.Fury
Posted On: Today
Replies: 10
Views: 652
More...
Members Birthdays
Yatman, joearmy2 (45), Flyyjaii (40), SaintsMed (37), mrbeebe228 (36), mtkSaint (26)
Past News
Leonard Fournette could tempt Saints, but Mark Ingram looks strong as ever
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 57
Free Agency Priorities: The Case for DE and OG
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 67
Five pending free agents the Saints should consider signing
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 105
Former Saint Robert Meachem jailed for unpaid child support, alimony
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 99
Keyshawn Johnson hopes nephew Michael Thomas, Saints can experience 'winning big'
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 74
Mocking my Saints 2016 mock drafts: At least I got Sheldon Rankins right
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 77
Will this be the year Saints draft Drew Brees' successor?
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 269
Reggie Wayne on Saints WR coach Curtis Johnson: 'He taught me everything I know'
Last Post: krushing
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 1
Views: 331
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:17 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0