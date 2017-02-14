Today, 04:56 PM Andrus Owner/Webmaster Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Carencro, La Posts: 27,026 Free Agency Priorities: The Case for DE and OG



By Ty Anania



After three straight 7-9 seasons, the New Orleans Saints are looking to shake off the mediocrity with the help of some upgrades in the offseason. The Saints are likely to have some money to spend (around $25 million) but the team should be prudent in its search. There will be good players available in free agency that could help the squad.



With that, here are five potential free agents the Saints should add to their offseason wish list:



DE Andre Branch



The Panthers had just 30 sacks in 2016 and could use someone to help get pressure on quarterbacks. While Jason Pierre-Paul and Calais Campbell are the top defensive ends, the Saints could likely get the same production for less money by going with another option. Mario Addison would fit in nicely opposite Cameron Jordan. He did have 9.5 sacks despite starting just one game. The ideal player, however, would be Branch. The 6-foot-5, 263-pound Branch had 5.5 sacks and is an every-down player. He had a career-high 49 tackles with the Miami Dolphins last season and forced two fumbles. Plus, he is just 27 years old and is growing into his role.



CB Logan Ryan



With cornerbacks Sterling Moore and Kyle Wilson both free agents, the Saints may be in need of a cornerback. The Saints will be in luck because there will be a lot of top-notch corners on the market in March. The Saints need playmakers who will grab interceptions and get the ball back for their high-powered offense. Arizonas Marcus Cooper would be a nice pickup. Hes young (27) and has good ball skills (four interceptions, 11 pass breakups). But his seven total interceptions came in just two seasons. Ryan will be a better option. Also young (26) with good ball skills (two interceptions, 11 pass breakups), Ryan is also a solid tackler, registering a career-high 92 this season...



First of all, the Saints have competent starters already on their roster. Granted, both are returning from season-ending injuries. Delvin Breaux broke his leg in Week 1, then suffered a shoulder injury in Week 14 that landed him on IR. And P.J. Williams suffered a terrifying concussion in Week 2 against the Giants that left many wondering whether hed been paralyzed...



New Orleans Saints News