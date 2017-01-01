Leonard Fournette could tempt Saints, but Mark Ingram looks strong as ever



By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



A lot of folks in Southern Louisiana are excited about the possibility of New Orleans native and LSU star running back Leonard Fournette landing with the New Orleans Saints in this years draft if he falls to the No. 11 pick.



Im a tougher sell than most, since I think the Saints have so many more glaring needs. Im not a big fan of drafting running backs that high in general. And the Saints already have a dynamic offense and a very good running back in Mark Ingram, who is still just 27 years old.



Then again, I do see the appeal of drafting a dynamo like Fournette  whom many analysts project to go to the rival Carolina Panthers with the No. 8 pick.



Thats a pairing that no Saints fan can be very excited about.



The running backs come in at No. 8 in my position-by-position breakdown of the Saints offseason needs:...



