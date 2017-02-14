Defense, particularly cornerback, reigns for Saints in latest round of mock drafts



By Joel A. Erickson



The start of the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis is still two weeks away, but the draft cycle never stops churning, driven by the endless release of mock drafts from analysts around the country.



ESPN's Mel Kiper, arguably the most famous of the draft experts, released his latest version on Wednesday morning, setting off another round of debate for fans who either like or dislike the picks the experts are making.



For the Saints, there's not much in the way of surprises. Just about every mock draft that has been released has New Orleans going defense, which should come as no surprise given the Saints' problems on that side of the ball over the past three years.



But take the mocks with a grain of salt, or maybe an entire teaspoon. As The Advocate's Nick Underhill pointed out last week, what the mocks predict and who the Saints take is often very different, and that's a good thing...



Full Story - The Advocate



