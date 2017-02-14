New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Quarterbacks



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot have expressed a desire for the team to be aggressive in free agency this year.



In a few weeks, we'll finally see some of their plans for improving the roster as unrestricted free agents will be free to sign with other teams starting March 9 at 4 p.m., the beginning of the 2017 league year.



The Saints are projected to have nearly $30 million in cap space when free agency begins, and considering how they've made creative deals with less free space, they should be able to offer some big deals to marquee players who become available.



Over the next two weeks, we'll review the top free agents who could be available at every position.



Part 1 of our 10-part series glances at the Saints' outlook at quarterbacks...



