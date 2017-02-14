Yesterday, 06:34 PM Andrus Owner/Webmaster Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Carencro, La Posts: 27,048 New Orleans Saints don't really have any franchise tag candidates in 2017



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints last used the franchise tag in 2014, and it appears that streak won't end in 2017.



NFL teams can designate players for the franchise or transition tag starting Wednesday, and although the Saints have some pending free agents they'll pursue, it's unlikely any of them will fetch contracts that measure up to the price of the tag.



Defensive tackle Nick Fairley, guard Jahri Evans and cornerback Sterling Moore are among the top pending free agents for New Orleans. The projected franchise tag price for a defensive tackle is $13.5 million, an offensive lineman would receive $13.7 million and a cornerback $14.3 million, according to CBS Sports cap expert and former agent Joel Corry.



The Saints haven't officially stated their plans with regard to the tag. If they had any interest, they would have to make such a move by March 1.



Jimmy Graham was the last player the Saints tagged as they applied the non-exclusive tag in 2014 before signing him to a long-year deal in the summer -- then, of course, trading him to the Seattle Seahawks the next year...



