Drew Brees and the Saints can sit tight for one more year, but then what?


By Larry Holder, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

This could have been a far more nerve-racking offseason for the New Orleans Saints.

Drew Brees would have been the NFL headliner for the free agent class of 2017. It wouldn't have mattered that he had just turned 38 a month ago. The guy still plays at an elite level and there's no question teams (cough, Denver, cough) would line up to land Brees.

Both parties nixed any thoughts of a breakup months ago when Brees and the Saints hammered out a one-year extension through the 2017 season. Brees even did the Saints a favor with his contract as his salary cap number sits at $19 million for the upcoming season.

(Brees' new deal also gave the Saints enough cap space at the time to cut C.J. Spiller and absorb his dead money. Absurd.)

The panic concerning Brees and the Saints will only shift one more year, though.

Brees said at the end of the 2016 season that he won't pursue another contract with the Saints at all this offseason. He'll play out his deal and see what happens...

Full Story - NOLA.com

 

