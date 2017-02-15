Tim Hightower, kick returner should be Saints' free-agent RB strategy



By Larry Holder, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



Depth at running back hasn't been a major issue for the New Orleans Saints for the majority of the past decade.



There always seems to be a running back biding his time to receive carries. Names like Pierre Thomas, Chris Ivory and Khiry Robinson come to mind.



The Saints' running game thrived when it was actually implemented in 2016. But there really isn't a glut of tailbacks when you scan through the Saints' current depth chart.



Mark Ingram, Daniel Lasco and Marcus Murphy are the only backs under contract with the Saints for the 2017 season. Tim Hightower and Travaris Cadet are on the verge of free agency. Among the five backs, Ingram and Hightower are the only players who've received significant carries the past couple of years...



Full Story - NOLA.com Depth at running back hasn't been a major issue for the New Orleans Saints for the majority of the past decade.There always seems to be a running back biding his time to receive carries. Names like Pierre Thomas, Chris Ivory and Khiry Robinson come to mind.The Saints' running game thrived when it was actually implemented in 2016. But there really isn't a glut of tailbacks when you scan through the Saints' current depth chart.Mark Ingram, Daniel Lasco and Marcus Murphy are the only backs under contract with the Saints for the 2017 season. Tim Hightower and Travaris Cadet are on the verge of free agency. Among the five backs, Ingram and Hightower are the only players who've received significant carries the past couple of years...