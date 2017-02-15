New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Running backs



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



Two years ago, the New Orleans Saints signed C.J. Spiller in free agency, hoping the running back could add the speed element the team previously had with Reggie Bush and Darren Sproles.



The Spiller experiment didn't work out, though, as he battled injuries in 2015 and had just one offensive gain of 20-plus yards. Then, the Saints cut him after making him a healthy scratch in Week 1 last year.



So, heading into 2017, it stands to reason New Orleans will look for another explosive running back at some point this offseason to pair with Mark Ingram. How much the team wants to invest in such a player remains to be seen.



The Saints are projected to have nearly $30 million in cap space when free agency begins, and considering how they've made creative deals with significantly less free space, they should be able to offer some big deals to marquee players who become available.



Over the next two weeks, we'll review the top free agents who could be available at every position...



Full Story - NOLA.com Two years ago, the New Orleans Saints signed C.J. Spiller in free agency, hoping the running back could add the speed element the team previously had with Reggie Bush and Darren Sproles.The Spiller experiment didn't work out, though, as he battled injuries in 2015 and had just one offensive gain of 20-plus yards. Then, the Saints cut him after making him a healthy scratch in Week 1 last year.So, heading into 2017, it stands to reason New Orleans will look for another explosive running back at some point this offseason to pair with Mark Ingram. How much the team wants to invest in such a player remains to be seen.The Saints are projected to have nearly $30 million in cap space when free agency begins, and considering how they've made creative deals with significantly less free space, they should be able to offer some big deals to marquee players who become available.Over the next two weeks, we'll review the top free agents who could be available at every position...