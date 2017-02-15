|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Yesterday, 07:43 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,057
|
Cardinals president confirms they'll use franchise tag on Chandler Jones
by Jared Dubin
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians made it widely known earlier this offseason that the team would use the franchise tag on pass-rusher Chandler Jones if they can't come to an agreement on a long-term deal before the start of free agency. "Chandler's not going anywhere because if we have to, we will franchise him," Arians said, per the Cardinals' official website.
During a radio appearance this week, Cardinals president Michael Bidwill reiterated that stance.
"We're not going to mess around with that," Bidwill said, referring to the possibility of not retaining Jones, per the team's website. "He's a great pass rusher, but if we can't agree to terms that work for us, we're just going to franchise him. His people know that."
Jones was acquired from the New England Patriots last offseason in exchange for guard Jonathan Cooper and a second-round pick. He proceeded to have one of the best seasons of his career, recording 11 sacks and 66 quarterback pressures from his position as a hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker...
Full Story - CBSsports.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 110 members and 449 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
warren G.
, saintsfan26
, NatureBoy
, DJ1BigTymer
, Eman5805
, kellyy
, kenchaisson
, Silent Dave
, Saintshizzle
, Brennan77
, PayOrPlay
, Allen Poe
, Saint Droopy
, treysmommy
, ynneb
, Poison
, Saint Jack
, tenordas
, Juicy Fruit
, senior limpio
, Deucesharper
, vraskal
, mit98
, FatCitySaint
, beezm
, nolaswede
, SaintSeb
, thefifthwall
, Chopzley
, Zztop
, zoso
, Deucewildin
, saintsfan1029
, Brandon13
, JPH
, nolaspe
, DoMePaTrolleR
, mulletslinger
, whodatman
, lgrank
, BCK30
, blackjack
, Galbreath34
, SteveNBFD
, endlessHIMdark
, geauxboy
, Joe OKC
, cool1038
, ATLSAINT
, Nickolai182
, stooge
, bigdaddysaints
, d3cyph3r
, Dryheatbob
, FlySaint
, Alan12
, lapaz
, stock_victim
, TMelancon86
, the-commish
, SuJaguar00
, saints-itis
, kennystillsfan
, blunted
, Saintfan in Dallas
, jdeere11b
, ktbarthedoor
, billinms
, TribuneUK
, GameBreaker
, StudioSaint
, RevDeuceWindham
, georgepoplus
, kesean
, BobE
, crazybyrd87
, CincySaintsFan
, Rugger
, WxM
, polo_haynes
, CapitalCitySaint
, guidomerkinsrules
, xpuma20x
, cajunman9
, cpg
, Saints382
, JDax
, oysters
, tlmsaints
, jzea
, faceman
, BlackendNutria
, real
, Boiler Jim
, jtalton
, BlueRaspberry
, austxsaintfan
, DEUCERICKBOY02
, CajunInVA
, Jason
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:08 AM.
|