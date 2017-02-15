NFL sets cap percentages for franchise tags



By Mike Florio on February 14, 2017, 7:07 PM EST



The franchise-tag crop report has arrived. Sort of.



Prior to 2011, the non-exclusive franchise tenders were determined by averaging the five highest cap numbers at each position from the prior year. Starting in 2011, the tenders are determined by the aggregate sum of the salary cap for the five prior years, divided by the aggregate sum of the franchise tags at each position over the same five-year period. The relative cap percentage is then applied to the base salary cap number for the new league year and, voila, the franchise tenders are known.



Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the 2017 percentages are as follows:



Quarterback: 12.735 percent.



Defensive end: 10.14 percent.



Receiver: 9.39 percent.



Linebacker: 8.712 percent.



Offensive line: 8.546 percent.



Cornerback: 8.51 percent.



Defensive tackle: 8.016 percent...



