John DeShazier -- NewOrleansSaints.com



Already, it has been a busy offseason for the New Orleans Saints, headlined by a coaching staff shakeup. As the team enters free agency and then the NFL Draft – the latter preceded by a stop at the NFL Combine – New Orleans will continue to look for ways to post a winning record after three consecutive 7-9 finishes. Coach Sean Payton sat down with NewOrleansSaints.com senior writer John DeShazier to discuss some of the offseason proceedings.



JD: Give me a thumbnail on each of the coaches you chose to hire this offseason, and why you chose each one.



PAYTON: We just kind of finished the process. On defense, Mike Nolan is new, he’ll be working with our linebackers. He’s someone I’ve known for a long time. We’ve competed against his teams, he brings a ton of experience to the room and I think he’ll be a great asset for (defensive coordinator) Dennis (Allen). He’s someone that has been a coordinator, he’s been a head coach in our league (from 2005-08, with the 49ers), his father was a head coach in our league, a head coach of the Saints (Dick Nolan, from 1978-80).



Ryan Nielsen comes from North Carolina State. He’s a younger coach, working with the defensive line, he’s done a tremendous job there at N.C. State. Ryan played defensive line at USC. He did a great job during the interview process.



We hired Bradford Banta from Washington as our special team coordinator. Bradford played 11 years in this league and he’s been with some real good special team coaches. This year, more than I would say in years past, we’ve had a little bit more turnover (on the coaching staff) but in each of these positions, we probably interviewed four or five candidates, at least, per position. Bradford did a great job.



Those guys have all arrived, so Ryan Nielsen is here, Mike Nolan is here, Bradford is here. Offensively, (receivers coach) Johnny Morton was named offensive coordinator with the Jets. We hired Curtis Johnson, who, obviously, we know well, I know well. Curtis was our receiver coach for a number of years before he became Tulane’s head coach. I think he’ll be a great asset to that room, I know he’s looking forward to meeting with these players and getting caught up to speed and getting to know these guys. We assume that he’s been here (in New Orleans), but it’s been awhile since C.J. has been back.



