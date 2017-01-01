home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Saints Coach Sean Payton reviews coaching staff hires, offseason plans in lengthy Q&A

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 04:01 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,740
Post Saints Coach Sean Payton reviews coaching staff hires, offseason plans in lengthy Q&A


Saints Coach Sean Payton reviews coaching staff hires, offseason plans in lengthy Q&A

John DeShazier -- NewOrleansSaints.com

Already, it has been a busy offseason for the New Orleans Saints, headlined by a coaching staff shakeup. As the team enters free agency and then the NFL Draft – the latter preceded by a stop at the NFL Combine – New Orleans will continue to look for ways to post a winning record after three consecutive 7-9 finishes. Coach Sean Payton sat down with NewOrleansSaints.com senior writer John DeShazier to discuss some of the offseason proceedings.

JD: Give me a thumbnail on each of the coaches you chose to hire this offseason, and why you chose each one.

PAYTON: We just kind of finished the process. On defense, Mike Nolan is new, he’ll be working with our linebackers. He’s someone I’ve known for a long time. We’ve competed against his teams, he brings a ton of experience to the room and I think he’ll be a great asset for (defensive coordinator) Dennis (Allen). He’s someone that has been a coordinator, he’s been a head coach in our league (from 2005-08, with the 49ers), his father was a head coach in our league, a head coach of the Saints (Dick Nolan, from 1978-80).

Ryan Nielsen comes from North Carolina State. He’s a younger coach, working with the defensive line, he’s done a tremendous job there at N.C. State. Ryan played defensive line at USC. He did a great job during the interview process.

We hired Bradford Banta from Washington as our special team coordinator. Bradford played 11 years in this league and he’s been with some real good special team coaches. This year, more than I would say in years past, we’ve had a little bit more turnover (on the coaching staff) but in each of these positions, we probably interviewed four or five candidates, at least, per position. Bradford did a great job.

Those guys have all arrived, so Ryan Nielsen is here, Mike Nolan is here, Bradford is here. Offensively, (receivers coach) Johnny Morton was named offensive coordinator with the Jets. We hired Curtis Johnson, who, obviously, we know well, I know well. Curtis was our receiver coach for a number of years before he became Tulane’s head coach. I think he’ll be a great asset to that room, I know he’s looking forward to meeting with these players and getting caught up to speed and getting to know these guys. We assume that he’s been here (in New Orleans), but it’s been awhile since C.J. has been back.

MORE -- NewOrleansSaints.com

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
Tillerson guts State of the last senior career diplomats.
Last Post: Zulu-King
Posted On: Today
Replies: 13
Views: 232
The 1,000th Saints Mock Of the Day
Last Post: Cougar 1
Posted On: Today
Replies: 7
Views: 487
Official Wrasslin' Thread (renamed to reflect the discussion)
Last Post: maestreaux
Posted On: Today
Replies: 31,132
Views: 757,453
Pretty good Q&A with Payton
Last Post: Saint Ace
Posted On: Today
Replies: 15
Views: 1,127
Saint Ace's Mock Offseason 2.0
Last Post: Saint Ace
Posted On: Today
Replies: 2
Views: 51
10 My Falcons Super Bowl Champions shirt arrived today LOL
Last Post: Gump
Posted On: Today
Replies: 25
Views: 1,042
Tiny Trump
Last Post: CapitalCitySaint
Posted On: Today
Replies: 6
Views: 209
Saints deep at safety, but decisions loom on Jairus Byrd, Kenny Vaccaro
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 10
More...
Members Birthdays
Past News
Saints deep at safety, but decisions loom on Jairus Byrd, Kenny Vaccaro
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 10
New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Wide receivers
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 17
Saints should stay away from WR market come free agency time
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 21
1 Saints Coach Sean Payton reviews coaching staff hires, offseason plans in lengthy Q&A
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 270
NFL sets cap percentages for franchise tags
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 268
Cardinals president confirms they'll use franchise tag on Chandler Jones
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 120
New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Running backs
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 277
Michael Thomas aiming to avoid a sophomore slump
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 280
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:27 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0