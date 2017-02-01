Saints should stay away from WR market come free agency time



By Larry Holder, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



Wide receiver is one position group for the New Orleans Saints without much headache this offseason.



The young corps of Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas, Willie Snead and Brandon Coleman is one of, if not the best ensemble of wide receivers in the NFL. Plus all of them are young and come with an inexpensive price tag ... for now.



This means the Saints won't have to pry open their wallet for any receiver when free agency opens in March. There's no need to pursue Alshon Jeffery, Victor Cruz, Terrelle Pryor, Kenny Stills or anyone else.



The Saints will focus on taking care of their own receivers with Snead and Coleman as exclusive rights free agents. In this scenario, the two players would only become actual free agents if the Saints opted not to bring them back. Also, the contract terms as an exclusive rights free agent are low...



