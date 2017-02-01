|
New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Wide receivers
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
The New Orleans Saints boast one of the top wide receiver corps in the NFL based on just about every factor.
Led by Brandin Cooks, Willie Snead and Michael Thomas, the unit is talented, hard working, young and relatively inexpensive. That trio combined for more receiving yards in 2016 than the total passing yards or four NFL teams.
The group also has role players like Brandon Coleman, who excels as a blocker, and Jake Lampman and Tommylee Lewis, who offer some help on special teams.
As New Orleans looks to solidify its roster this offseason, wide receiver could one of the few positions where upgrades might not be available -- and certainly hard to find at a reasonable price...
Full Story - NOLA.com
