Today, 07:45 PM
Saints deep at safety, but decisions loom on Jairus Byrd, Kenny Vaccaro
Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer
Jairus Byrd's future is one of the most pressing issues on the New Orleans Saints' agenda this offseason. The three-time former Pro Bowler will almost certainly need to take a pay cut to stay on the roster.
However, a decision on fellow safety Kenny Vaccaro's future won't be far behind, since Vaccaro is heading into the final year of his contract.
Throw in the fact that veteran Roman Harper is an unrestricted free agent who could be mulling retirement, and you see why I have safeties ranked so high in my position-by-position breakdown of the Saints' offseason needs -- even though they added depth with second-round draft pick Vonn Bell last year.
Plus, the thinking here is that the Saints could make room for more impact players anywhere on their defense.
Five of my top six needs are on the defensive side of the ball, with the safeties at No. 6...
Full Story - ESPN.com
