Today, 04:10 AM Andrus Owner/Webmaster Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Carencro, La Posts: 27,065 Sean Paytons Offseason Plan Coming Into View



by Ty Anania



It looks as if the New Orleans Saints will focus on bringing in offensive and defensive line help in free agency, and may let some of their CB and RB needs fall to the draft.



New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton recently spoke with Saints writer John DeShazier about the teams offseason, their 2016 season, and the future of the team. And the way he talked about the draft may indicate how the team plans to address some of their roster holes.



On the subject of the relationship between the draft and free agency, Payton said:



They have to work together in this way: If you have a must, and a must means you must fill this spot  lets say its a certain position  do you feel like thats available in the draft, and what kind of depth do you think exists at that position in the draft? If its not, then you pay a little bit closer attention to free agency at that position.



That means that, if a position is deep enough in the draft, it might fall to the side in free agency. And in this years draft, according to Payton and to anyone keeping track, CB is a seriously deep position...



Full Story - WhoDatDish It looks as if the New Orleans Saints will focus on bringing in offensive and defensive line help in free agency, and may let some of their CB and RB needs fall to the draft.New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton recently spoke with Saints writer John DeShazier about the teams offseason, their 2016 season, and the future of the team. And the way he talked about the draft may indicate how the team plans to address some of their roster holes.On the subject of the relationship between the draft and free agency, Payton said:They have to work together in this way: If you have a must, and a must means you must fill this spot  lets say its a certain position  do you feel like thats available in the draft, and what kind of depth do you think exists at that position in the draft? If its not, then you pay a little bit closer attention to free agency at that position.That means that, if a position is deep enough in the draft, it might fall to the side in free agency. And in this years draft, according to Payton and to anyone keeping track, CB is a seriously deep position...

Extras Printable Version

Email A Friend

Subscribe to Article

View Full Version



News Jump: All News Forums Bloggers Corner Saints News SaintsReport Originals League News Mike Detillier Saints News

« Previous | Next » You Rated this Thread:



Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News