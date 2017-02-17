home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 04:10 AM  
Andrus Andrus is offline
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,065
Sean Paytons Offseason Plan Coming Into View


by Ty Anania

It looks as if the New Orleans Saints will focus on bringing in offensive and defensive line help in free agency, and may let some of their CB and RB needs fall to the draft.

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton recently spoke with Saints writer John DeShazier about the teams offseason, their 2016 season, and the future of the team. And the way he talked about the draft may indicate how the team plans to address some of their roster holes.

On the subject of the relationship between the draft and free agency, Payton said:

They have to work together in this way: If you have a must, and a must means you must fill this spot  lets say its a certain position  do you feel like thats available in the draft, and what kind of depth do you think exists at that position in the draft? If its not, then you pay a little bit closer attention to free agency at that position.

That means that, if a position is deep enough in the draft, it might fall to the side in free agency. And in this years draft, according to Payton and to anyone keeping track, CB is a seriously deep position...

Full Story - WhoDatDish

 

