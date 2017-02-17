|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 04:10 AM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,065
|
Sean Paytons Offseason Plan Coming Into View
by Ty Anania
It looks as if the New Orleans Saints will focus on bringing in offensive and defensive line help in free agency, and may let some of their CB and RB needs fall to the draft.
New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton recently spoke with Saints writer John DeShazier about the teams offseason, their 2016 season, and the future of the team. And the way he talked about the draft may indicate how the team plans to address some of their roster holes.
On the subject of the relationship between the draft and free agency, Payton said:
They have to work together in this way: If you have a must, and a must means you must fill this spot lets say its a certain position do you feel like thats available in the draft, and what kind of depth do you think exists at that position in the draft? If its not, then you pay a little bit closer attention to free agency at that position.
That means that, if a position is deep enough in the draft, it might fall to the side in free agency. And in this years draft, according to Payton and to anyone keeping track, CB is a seriously deep position...
Full Story - WhoDatDish
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 18 members and 276 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
hjwash
, saintmike23
, -cook-
, Fjeldur
, lforet2002
, kenchaisson
, Blessedog
, jagpack
, thefifthwall
, donnasw
, Coreyinthe504
, woot
, nolaspe
, Mudbug67
, PoBoy504
, Bartyboy
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News