Saints' Sean Payton: We've got to find a pass-rusher



By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



METAIRIE, La. -- Sean Payton didn’t play coy when asked about one of the New Orleans Saints' most glaring needs -- a pass-rusher.



Payton was asked in a Q&A with the team’s website whether he considers a pass-rusher as a “need” or a “want.”



Payton replied, “It’s a must.”



“We’ve got to find a pass-rusher,” Payton continued. “Now, whether that comes from free agency or that comes from the draft, we have to be better at affecting the quarterback.



“Last year if you took hurries, sacks, pressures -- a study of all three things that can happen with a rush -- we were in the bottom third of the league and that has to get better.”



Payton didn’t specify “edge rusher” in that Q&A but it seems pretty apparent that’s what the Saints need most...



