NFC South Draft Talk -- Mike Detillier



NFC South Draft Talk



By Mike Detillier -- Houma Courier



I spoke to an AFC general manager last week and asked him to give me the "nightmare" draft picks by NFC South teams that would give the division an advantage over other teams in the league in 2017.



"I don't think he will be around when the Carolina Panthers pick, but it would be Leonard Fournette from LSU," the AFC general manager said. "With all those huge young wide receivers and Greg Olsen at tight end, to have a elite back like Fournette along with Cam Newton would be difficult to defense. I think Fournette is going to be a star in the NFL. When healthy he is a lot like Adrian Peterson. If not Fournette, I would go with the Florida State halfback Dalvin Cook. Cook is powerful, an excellent vision runner and a very good receiver coming out of the backfield."



He said don't be surprised of the Falcons draft an offensive player early.



"Atlanta has shown they are an aggressive team when it comes to going after who they want. They could use another pass rusher off the edge, but I wouldn't be surprised to see them piece together a deal to move up and do what they did a few years back to acquire wide receiver Julio Jones from Alabama, and go right back to the Alabama Crimson Tide team and pick tight end O.J. Howard," he said. "He was not used a lot at Alabama as a pass catching threat until his senior year, but he has the looks of an All-Pro talent. Howard is a huge target wide receiver playing tight end and they have really never replaced Tony Gonzalez. With Matt Ryan, Julio (Jones) and the two young backs in Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman, and then throw in a player like O.J. Howard, that would cause your defense a lot of headaches."



