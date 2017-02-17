Today, 01:44 PM Andrus Owner/Webmaster Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Carencro, La Posts: 27,069 McMullen: Saints must improve their pass rush to avoid mediocrity



By John McMullen



The New Orleans Saints have turned into one of the most consistent teams in the NFL.



Fast forward to February of 2018 and you can pretty much check off that Drew Brees will have thrown for 5,000-or-so yards and the team’s defense will have squandered most of that explosiveness by failing to get to the opposition’s signal caller. And oh yeah, Saints head coach Sean Payton will send his agent out to find a soft landing spot after a seven-win campaign.



Yes, despite carrying a positive connotation usually, consistency is not necessarily always a good thing as evidenced by the Saints’ three straight 7-9 finishes and their four 7-9 marks in the last five campaigns.



Considering Brees is now 38 and being able to throw the football better than just about anyone else is not going to be a constant for that much longer in New Orleans so it’s time to fix a defense that has been broken for far too long.



You would think that the team’s affinity for finishing at 7-9 would have them looking to Jeff Fisher as the leader of its stop unit but all jokes aside another former head coach, Dennis Allen, remains in charge of a unit that finished 27th in the NFL and allowed 28.4 points per game.



Payton has pegged most of the problems as being up front, particularly that inability to get the opposing signal caller.



“It’s a must,” the veteran coach admitted to the team’s website when asked about the pass rush. “We’ve got to find a pass-rusher. Now, whether that comes from free agency or that comes from the draft, we have to be better at affecting the quarterback.”...



