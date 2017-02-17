Sean Payton on Saints' defensive woes: 'We've got to find a pass rusher'



By Jared Dubin



The New Orleans Saints once again had one of the NFLs worst defenses last season. The Saints finished 2016 ranked 27th in yards allowed, 31st in points allowed, and 30th in Football Outsiders defensive DVOA. Theyd finished 31st, 32nd, and 32nd in 2015, and 31st, 28th, and 31st in 2014.



At the root of the issues, yet again, was a distinct lack of pass rush. New Orleans finished with 30 sacks last season, 27th in the NFL. The Saints Adjusted Sack Rate, per FO, was just 5.0 percent -- far below average. That figure also represented a steep drop from the 6.0 percent rate the Saints had posted the year before.



Thus, Saints coach Sean Payton stated the obvious this week.



Its a must. Weve got to find a pass-rusher, Payton said, per the teams official web site. Now, whether that comes from free agency or that comes from the draft, we have to be better at affecting the quarterback. Last year if you took hurries, sacks, pressures -- a study of all three things that can happen with a rush -- we were in the bottom third of the league and that has to get better.



