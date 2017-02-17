|
|
|
|
|
|
Film Study: Saints Could Do Better Than Melvin Ingram
By Ty Anania
The New Orleans Saints are in the market for a pass rusher. Many expect them to address the need both in free agency and the draft.
If the New Orleans Saints do go after a free agent pass rusher, theres a chance theyll go after Chargers DE/OLB Melvin Ingram.
After looking over his tape, I have to say: the Saints could do better than signing Ingram. He is reportedly asking for Oliver Vernon money at around 5 years, $85 million. Thats top dollar for a DE. And there are simply better DE free agents out there this year.
I see Ingram as a versatile, talented DE who could fit well in Dennis Allens multiple defense. But hes just not the explosive pass-rusher that this Saints roster so desperately needs.
Versatile
What jumps out off of Ingrams tape is his versatility. He is an instinctual and athletic player that can fill multiple roles across the field...
Full Story - WhoDatDish
|
