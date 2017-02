Film Study: Saints Could Do Better Than Melvin Ingram



By Ty Anania



The New Orleans Saints are in the market for a pass rusher. Many expect them to address the need both in free agency and the draft.



If the New Orleans Saints do go after a free agent pass rusher, there’s a chance they’ll go after Chargers DE/OLB Melvin Ingram.



After looking over his tape, I have to say: the Saints could do better than signing Ingram. He is reportedly asking for Oliver Vernon money at around 5 years, $85 million. That’s top dollar for a DE. And there are simply better DE free agents out there this year.



I see Ingram as a versatile, talented DE who could fit well in Dennis Allen’s “multiple” defense. But he’s just not the explosive pass-rusher that this Saints roster so desperately needs.

Versatile



What jumps out off of Ingram’s tape is his versatility. He is an instinctual and athletic player that can fill multiple roles across the field...



