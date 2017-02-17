Film Study: Saints Could Do Better Than Melvin Ingram



By Ty Anania



The New Orleans Saints are in the market for a pass rusher. Many expect them to address the need both in free agency and the draft.



If the New Orleans Saints do go after a free agent pass rusher, theres a chance theyll go after Chargers DE/OLB Melvin Ingram.



After looking over his tape, I have to say: the Saints could do better than signing Ingram. He is reportedly asking for Oliver Vernon money at around 5 years, $85 million. Thats top dollar for a DE. And there are simply better DE free agents out there this year.



I see Ingram as a versatile, talented DE who could fit well in Dennis Allens multiple defense. But hes just not the explosive pass-rusher that this Saints roster so desperately needs.

Versatile



What jumps out off of Ingrams tape is his versatility. He is an instinctual and athletic player that can fill multiple roles across the field...



