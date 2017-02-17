|
|
|
|
|
Today, 01:52 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,069
|
Saints spent heavy on TE last offseason meaning 2017 focus will turn elsewhere
By Larry Holder, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
You may never witness again the New Orleans Saints as active with their free-agent piggy bank at tight end than they were last offseason. That's why the Saints will look elsewhere to hand out free-agent dollars from this year's budget.
The Saints awarded their most lucrative free-agent deal of their 2016 offseason to Coby Fleener. This occurred after the reliable Benjamin Watson received a deal too good to pass up in Baltimore.
Before inking Fleener, the Saints retained Michael Hoomanawanui to keep a blocking presence at the position. You had to figure the Saints would let restricted free agent Josh Hill walk when Hill signed an offer sheet with the Bears.
Not so.
Instead, the Saints matched the offer to keep Hill in New Orleans. I didn't think the deal made much sense given the contracts already handed out to Fleener and Hoomanawanui.
Not so...
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
