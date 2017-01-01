Nick Underhill: Why picking 11th might be better for the Saints than picking 10th



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



Higher is almost always better when it comes to the draft.



No one wants to be in the middle of the pack. The only teams completely satisfied with their picks are the ones at the very top and the team that won the Super Bowl. Everyone else probably wishes they were somewhere else in the order.



The New Orleans Saints probably feel the same way. What picking at 11 means is they’re likely too far away to think about getting someone like Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett, who would alleviate many of the issues New Orleans needs to solve on defense, but high enough to still get a good player.



But there might be one reason the Saints are happy with picking 11th instead of, say, ninth or 10th: It will cost less money. And not just in the sense that the 10th pick will likely make more than $200,000 than whoever is picked 11th in 2017. No, there should be significant savings, down the road, when New Orleans goes to pick up the fifth-year (team) option on the player it drafts this year, for the 2021 season...



