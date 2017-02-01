|
|
|
|
|
Today, 08:19 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,071
|
New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Tight ends
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
After experiencing life without Jimmy Graham in 2015, the New Orleans Saints decided to invest heavily at tight end in 2016.
Coby Fleener was the Saints' top free agent signing last year, coming to New Orleans on a five-year worth up to $36 million. Expectations were sky high for the pass-catching tight end, but between a slow adjustment process and the emergence of rookie wide receiver Michael Thomas, Fleener's impact didn't quite measure up.
Regardless, Fleener's presence makes it unlikely the Saints invest heavily at tight end again this year.
Free agency begins on March 9. The Saints are projected to have nearly $30 million in cap space available, but they might just target a few positions of major need.
Over the next couple weeks, we'll review the top free agents who could be available at every position...
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|