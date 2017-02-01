Steve Gleason, nonprofit help in 24-hour push to rebuild flood victim's home



By Alice Harrison



While she was slowly losing her ability to move her muscles as a result of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a degenerative motor neuron disease, Julie Harvey also suddenly found herself without a home. In a flash, the August floods destroyed the Baton Rouge residence where she and her husband, Roy, had lived for more than 20 years.



Without flood insurance, since they were not required to purchase it, the couple found themselves in deep trouble. In the months following the floods, the Harveys have primarily lived in a temporary trailer in their backyard, where every night Julie Harvey has had no choice but to sleep in her wheelchair.



On Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, things finally began looking up for the couple. Team Gleason, a nonprofit organization founded by Steve Gleason, the former New Orleans Saints player who is also battling ALS, and his wife, Michel, partnered with New Orleans-based SBP, formerly the St. Bernard Project, to reconstruct the Harveys' home. Folgers, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF) and reSET are also contributing to the effort...



Full Story - NOLA.com

While she was slowly losing her ability to move her muscles as a result of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a degenerative motor neuron disease, Julie Harvey also suddenly found herself without a home. In a flash, the August floods destroyed the Baton Rouge residence where she and her husband, Roy, had lived for more than 20 years.Without flood insurance, since they were not required to purchase it, the couple found themselves in deep trouble. In the months following the floods, the Harveys have primarily lived in a temporary trailer in their backyard, where every night Julie Harvey has had no choice but to sleep in her wheelchair.On Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, things finally began looking up for the couple. Team Gleason, a nonprofit organization founded by Steve Gleason, the former New Orleans Saints player who is also battling ALS, and his wife, Michel, partnered with New Orleans-based SBP, formerly the St. Bernard Project, to reconstruct the Harveys' home. Folgers, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF) and reSET are also contributing to the effort...