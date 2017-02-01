home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Steve Gleason, nonprofit help in 24-hour push to rebuild flood victim's home

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 08:21 PM  
Andrus Andrus is offline
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,071
Steve Gleason, nonprofit help in 24-hour push to rebuild flood victim's home


By Alice Harrison

While she was slowly losing her ability to move her muscles as a result of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a degenerative motor neuron disease, Julie Harvey also suddenly found herself without a home. In a flash, the August floods destroyed the Baton Rouge residence where she and her husband, Roy, had lived for more than 20 years.

Without flood insurance, since they were not required to purchase it, the couple found themselves in deep trouble. In the months following the floods, the Harveys have primarily lived in a temporary trailer in their backyard, where every night Julie Harvey has had no choice but to sleep in her wheelchair.

On Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, things finally began looking up for the couple. Team Gleason, a nonprofit organization founded by Steve Gleason, the former New Orleans Saints player who is also battling ALS, and his wife, Michel, partnered with New Orleans-based SBP, formerly the St. Bernard Project, to reconstruct the Harveys' home. Folgers, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF) and reSET are also contributing to the effort...

Full Story - NOLA.com

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 745
There are currently 170 members and 575 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
zknotts61, RaleighSaint, DJ1BigTymer, red, saintcool13, pbnmsu17, Grandadmiral, BreesusSaves, MSBARBSAINTFAN, RaginCajun83, SaintRay, Shotgunred, Joe OKC, whodat79, NOLAaustin, baarbogast, krushing, Icon, Torgo, Saint Ace, mr e, SaintsMan209, King Mello, eaglefreak, SaintBiz, AARPSaint, DEUCERICKBOY02, saintjay, cash1234, superlaser, RKNSaint, Superfan, JBofWDN, cpg, lagrangeboy, The Bush Man, Saintaholic, Saintsfan22, jmalon3, nolaswede, fahad, doctorj, Galbreath34, whiteshadowen, reverse, Alamo Saint, DaveinCoalinga, warren G., jagpack, 2fya, magister, WhoDat4Life225, catothagreat, BroKV, t_rav_82, Venom Saint, jarrod74, SaintInBucLand, CantonLegend, Hotdog_Skin, Pancakes, DCJohnson104, donnasw, BlueRaspberry, ynneb, mt15, Saint Floyd, ajlilliman, Blessedog, DefensePlease, Ryno, Allen Poe, CRaY-Work, Saint Christian, CajunInVA, Dark, chrisman17, crazybyrd87, wilt, Saint It Ain't So, BoroSaint, tampa saints fan, d3vanj, bbourque5, Merl, Tamerlane, Saint-Ragnar, Alan12, AgentJRad, The Nomad, Saints addic, Rugruk, NOLA_SAINT, jessy, Ruckuz_Se7en, southpaw70, Kris, St.Fury, code11, Saint ATN, crosswatt, CrazyWhoDat, Swampy Saint, Coreyinthe504, Scrooge Saint, saintsincebirth, SaintSansPeur, BHM, Prodigy, iChill, Captain Pickles, Crusader, JDax, c_prej, scedotal, Dom1, datsaint4life, PeteNBroussard, sthomas1124, dashocker217, CincySaintsFan, St. Chris, Pick, Mr.Saintsfan, eizenbizen, WwSd, cool1038, melman, mit98, srcampbell, Kognito, cwesleyc, cajundave, AnnaAD, Saint_Ward, fred4103, VPCajun, ASB81689, CoolBrees, Brennan77, duckjr78, -cook-, Mr. Blue Sky, ALLNO, educator_71, JLL, eaton co saint, Sun Wukong, georgepoplus, whodatman, guidomerkinsrules, WhoDatHank
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
Nick Underhill: Why picking 11th might be better for the Saints than picking 10th
Last Post: Merl
Posted On: Today
Replies: 3
Views: 244
Burger King to buy Popeyes
Last Post: buzd
Posted On: Today
Replies: 8
Views: 215
Bill Gates - "Tax the Robots"
Last Post: SaintInBucLand
Posted On: Today
Replies: 45
Views: 819
UK Debate about allowing a Trump visit streaming live on Facebook
Last Post: Galbreath34
Posted On: Today
Replies: 13
Views: 246
Official Wrasslin' Thread (renamed to reflect the discussion)
Last Post: Grandadmiral
Posted On: Today
Replies: 31,179
Views: 759,954
(video) Drew says Meachem's strip-fumble one of top-5 plays he's ever seen
Last Post: ndcc
Posted On: Today
Replies: 28
Views: 1,273
‘Blacks For Trump 2020’ Is Trump’s Latest Con (Huffington Post)
Last Post: Saintaholic
Posted On: Today
Replies: 6
Views: 309
Who is the best punt/kick returner of all-time for the Saints?
Last Post: VPCajun
Posted On: Today
Replies: 48
Views: 1,890
More...
Members Birthdays
Past News
Steve Gleason, nonprofit help in 24-hour push to rebuild flood victim's home
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 23
New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Tight ends
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 30
Nick Underhill: Why picking 11th might be better for the Saints than picking 10th
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 62
Saints spent heavy on TE last offseason meaning 2017 focus will turn elsewhere
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 147
Film Study: Saints Could Do Better Than Melvin Ingram
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 166
Sean Payton on Saints' defensive woes: 'We've got to find a pass rusher'
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 118
McMullen: Saints must improve their pass rush to avoid mediocrity
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 141
NFC South Draft Talk -- Mike Detillier
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 459
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:32 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0