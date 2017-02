Today, 10:44 PM Dan in Lafayette Official SR Curmudgeon Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Lafayette, LA Posts: 50,753 Saints free agency targets: Andre Ellington may be an underrated playmaker



One way or another, the Saints will have to add a pass-catcher at tailback. The draft is flush with options, but pursuing Andre Ellington in free agency could be the better value.



By John Sigler -- Canal Street Chronicles



As Iíve said before, tailback is an area to upgrade for the New Orleans Saints in 2017. While Mark Ingram is blazing his own path through the history books, a receiving compliment to him in the backfield has not emerged. No Saints tailback averaged 30+ receiving yards for just the second time since Sean Payton was hired as head coach. Itís the first time since 2006 that none of the rostered tailbacks broke even the 20+ receiving yards mark.



So with free agency looming just three weeks away, now is as good a time as any to begin looking at players the Saints may pursue. The first player in my series of free agent profiles is Arizona Cardinals tailback Andre Ellington.



Ellington (5-foot-9, 200-pounds, 28-years old) has had a curious career arc. He was the new wave as a 2013 sixth round draft pick in Arizona, picking up 2,078 yards from scrimmage during his first two years (averaging 76.9-yards per game). Ellington added 10 pounds of muscle mass to his already maxed-out frame during his second offseason, which was too much for him to carry. He wound up missing games to turf toe and a hip pointer injury cut his 2014 season short.



New Orleans Saints News