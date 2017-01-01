|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 10:44 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,753
|
Saints free agency targets: Andre Ellington may be an underrated playmaker
One way or another, the Saints will have to add a pass-catcher at tailback. The draft is flush with options, but pursuing Andre Ellington in free agency could be the better value.
By John Sigler -- Canal Street Chronicles
As Ive said before, tailback is an area to upgrade for the New Orleans Saints in 2017. While Mark Ingram is blazing his own path through the history books, a receiving compliment to him in the backfield has not emerged. No Saints tailback averaged 30+ receiving yards for just the second time since Sean Payton was hired as head coach. Its the first time since 2006 that none of the rostered tailbacks broke even the 20+ receiving yards mark.
So with free agency looming just three weeks away, now is as good a time as any to begin looking at players the Saints may pursue. The first player in my series of free agent profiles is Arizona Cardinals tailback Andre Ellington.
Ellington (5-foot-9, 200-pounds, 28-years old) has had a curious career arc. He was the new wave as a 2013 sixth round draft pick in Arizona, picking up 2,078 yards from scrimmage during his first two years (averaging 76.9-yards per game). Ellington added 10 pounds of muscle mass to his already maxed-out frame during his second offseason, which was too much for him to carry. He wound up missing games to turf toe and a hip pointer injury cut his 2014 season short.
Full Story -- Chronicles
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 160 members and 474 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
cajnwillie
, eggo
, oodank
, NOLa
, JimEverett
, cred11
, swise
, heavydsaint
, Saint Jack
, jfwund
, ALLNO
, SaintLuke
, jdeere11b
, Blessedog
, RaginSaint93
, Alan12
, El Caliente
, ok awesome
, byrdzilla
, happy saint
, SaintsBrazil
, gradualprocess
, Nemo
, St.Fabulous
, kennystillsfan
, kdwwms
, cpg
, PeteNBroussard
, flytronix225
, Saint Ace
, Vega$$aint
, SaintsNY
, endlessHIMdark
, Grandadmiral
, duhonmark551
, amused
, FLIPPY
, WhoDat70560
, Torgo
, MissippiWhoDat
, HeHateMe2626
, chatawaclan
, 81Saint
, hardhead233
, Eman5805
, kevman
, jamiej1979
, BJGIL
, MatthewV
, St. Chris
, slaym
, Sumdude34
, The Bush Man
, Will Survive
, Nutria
, Brennan77
, Daddy Bam Bam
, larryscope
, 2cmorgan
, wharris8375
, MG3n2K5
, Infamous504
, Aussieboy
, saintfan1972
, SouthernSaint
, bquinton3
, jmalon3
, Louisiana Joseph
, ktulu909
, oysters
, O MAN
, CrazyWhoDat
, B-Rich
, blunted
, xpuma20x
, MV2
, Pensacola
, bigcarlittlewill
, whiteshadowen
, Hunter57
, HogsNSaints
, CTSaint
, Charlie Brizzown
, coldseat
, Whodatinjoburg
, -cook-
, Chris
, chemist54
, TheRamboTX
, mcg
, moe1967
, crescentcityboi
, Da Living Saint
, bc
, Saint ATN
, longtime lurker
, nolaswede
, mRex
, ArmoredNOSaint
, BioSaint
, nowhiners
, Saint Poppa
, james_k_p
, NYC Saint
, cwesleyc
, crazybyrd87
, nawlinsman77
, rickyjones
, melman
, tlmsaints
, RenoSaint
, donnasw
, superchuck500
, JackDiesel
, Whodatgamer
, Saint-Ragnar
, tom630
, ohthepain
, t-boy
, saintfan
, JDax
, stadanko
, NOLAaustin
, b_rent366
, porculator
, Hasboy
, ironhead
, Darth Deuce
, rhemstad24
, Live4theSaints
, kesean
, onanygivensunday
, Bartyboy
, JEFFRO
, honeybadger
, efil4stnias
, zknotts61
, georgepoplus
, dgrant
, Metallyca
, jessy
, whodatman
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:02 PM.
|