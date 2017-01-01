home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 10:44 PM  
Dan in Lafayette
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,753
Post Saints free agency targets: Andre Ellington may be an underrated playmaker


One way or another, the Saints will have to add a pass-catcher at tailback. The draft is flush with options, but pursuing Andre Ellington in free agency could be the better value.

By John Sigler -- Canal Street Chronicles

As Ive said before, tailback is an area to upgrade for the New Orleans Saints in 2017. While Mark Ingram is blazing his own path through the history books, a receiving compliment to him in the backfield has not emerged. No Saints tailback averaged 30+ receiving yards for just the second time since Sean Payton was hired as head coach. Its the first time since 2006 that none of the rostered tailbacks broke even the 20+ receiving yards mark.

So with free agency looming just three weeks away, now is as good a time as any to begin looking at players the Saints may pursue. The first player in my series of free agent profiles is Arizona Cardinals tailback Andre Ellington.

Ellington (5-foot-9, 200-pounds, 28-years old) has had a curious career arc. He was the new wave as a 2013 sixth round draft pick in Arizona, picking up 2,078 yards from scrimmage during his first two years (averaging 76.9-yards per game). Ellington added 10 pounds of muscle mass to his already maxed-out frame during his second offseason, which was too much for him to carry. He wound up missing games to turf toe and a hip pointer injury cut his 2014 season short.

Full Story -- Chronicles

 

No comments for this article.
Be The First

