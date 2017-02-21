home Steve Gleasons Website
Post Film Study: Saints Should Avoid Signing GBs Nick Perry


By Ty Anania -- Whodat Dish

The New Orleans Saints are in the market for a pass rusher. And on paper, Nick Perry looks the part.

But Perrys numbers are inflated, and paint a prettier picture than does his tape. The New Orleans Saints would do well to look elsewhere for help along the edge.

Perry is a former first round pick, and 2016 was his breakout year. His 11 sacks are tied for 8th best in the league. And those numbers would likely be even higher if a hand injury hadnt knocked Perry out of the Packers base defense in Week 13. He played the rest of the season with a cast, and still managed to rack up 3 sacks in those last games, having been relegated to pass-rushing duties.

Simply put, Perry has strength and sound tendencies but lacks creativity as a pass rusher. And he has concerningly slow feet. He gets easily engaged and swallowed up by TEs. And when he drops back into coverage, as GB occasionally had him do, hes exposed.

Full Story -- Whodat Dish

 

New Orleans Saints News > News
