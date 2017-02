Today, 07:02 PM Dan in Lafayette Official SR Curmudgeon Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Lafayette, LA Posts: 50,760 Even with Drew Brees, Sean Payton admits Saints are always looking for quarterbacks



By Ryan Wilson -- CBS Sports





Tom Brady is 39 and just a few weeks removed from his latest Super Bowl title. He’s playing so well that there’s no talk of retirement, but of how long he’ll continue to play. And while we don’t have this conversation with the same frequency when talking about 38-year-old Drew Brees, it’s not because he still isn’t playing at a high level but because the Saints haven’t had a winning season since 2013, which is also the last year they made the playoffs.



New Orleans’ struggles are less a reflection of Brees, who ranked second in QB efficiency last season, according to Football Outsiders -- behind only Matt Ryan -- and more to do with the an annually terrible defense. Still, Saints coach Sean Payton knows that Brees can’t play forever, which is why he concedes that the organization is perpetually on the lookout for its next quarterback.



“I think that topic exists and has existed because of the nature of the position,” Payton said to Bruce Murray and Brady Quinn during an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “I think we’re in the quarterback business always because they’re so difficult to find. And there’s been a year or two we’re close to drafting maybe a player and he went a little before we were ready to pick. And certainly you pay attention to it when your quarterback’s older.”



