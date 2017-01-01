home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 07:02 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,760
Post Even with Drew Brees, Sean Payton admits Saints are always looking for quarterbacks


By Ryan Wilson -- CBS Sports


Tom Brady is 39 and just a few weeks removed from his latest Super Bowl title. Hes playing so well that theres no talk of retirement, but of how long hell continue to play. And while we dont have this conversation with the same frequency when talking about 38-year-old Drew Brees, its not because he still isnt playing at a high level but because the Saints havent had a winning season since 2013, which is also the last year they made the playoffs.

New Orleans struggles are less a reflection of Brees, who ranked second in QB efficiency last season, according to Football Outsiders -- behind only Matt Ryan -- and more to do with the an annually terrible defense. Still, Saints coach Sean Payton knows that Brees cant play forever, which is why he concedes that the organization is perpetually on the lookout for its next quarterback.

I think that topic exists and has existed because of the nature of the position, Payton said to Bruce Murray and Brady Quinn during an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio. I think were in the quarterback business always because theyre so difficult to find. And theres been a year or two were close to drafting maybe a player and he went a little before we were ready to pick. And certainly you pay attention to it when your quarterbacks older.

Full Story -- CBS Sports

 

