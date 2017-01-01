|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 07:02 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,760
|
Even with Drew Brees, Sean Payton admits Saints are always looking for quarterbacks
By Ryan Wilson -- CBS Sports
Tom Brady is 39 and just a few weeks removed from his latest Super Bowl title. Hes playing so well that theres no talk of retirement, but of how long hell continue to play. And while we dont have this conversation with the same frequency when talking about 38-year-old Drew Brees, its not because he still isnt playing at a high level but because the Saints havent had a winning season since 2013, which is also the last year they made the playoffs.
New Orleans struggles are less a reflection of Brees, who ranked second in QB efficiency last season, according to Football Outsiders -- behind only Matt Ryan -- and more to do with the an annually terrible defense. Still, Saints coach Sean Payton knows that Brees cant play forever, which is why he concedes that the organization is perpetually on the lookout for its next quarterback.
I think that topic exists and has existed because of the nature of the position, Payton said to Bruce Murray and Brady Quinn during an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio. I think were in the quarterback business always because theyre so difficult to find. And theres been a year or two were close to drafting maybe a player and he went a little before we were ready to pick. And certainly you pay attention to it when your quarterbacks older.
Full Story -- CBS Sports
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 159 members and 677 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
mRex
, thefifthwall
, tampa saints fan
, Joe OKC
, ZXCV
, kenchaisson
, bigmanofds
, Porkchop
, billinms
, saintcool13
, Dr. Doom
, thelma
, DEUCERICKBOY02
, gabe2
, Sarsippius
, JvilleJoe
, stb629
, Scrub bus
, CTSaint
, Blue
, Jiva
, NYSaint
, 81Saint
, English
, ChaosAlien
, Galbreath34
, Swamprat
, robsmith32
, Nolan
, curtballs
, blackjack
, Pensacola
, SUGrad03
, LORD_BREESUS
, baron8
, TurboWhoDat
, sammymvpknight
, StWill
, onlysaint1
, dsimmon9
, zorro
, cred11
, isitsunday27
, Saints addic
, dashocker217
, syeager
, Tony in Brandon
, Deltabull
, ScottishSaint
, kellyy
, mlewellyn
, superlaser
, JimEverett
, UncleTrvlingJim
, zigzag
, DMC
, J.T.
, brandon8283
, full saint effect
, Sev705
, ultimatesaintsfan
, AnnaAD
, DJ1BigTymer
, kc2000
, saintRRT
, Slim K
, rsmith2783
, Sardonios
, guidomerkinsrules
, whiteshadowen
, BreesusSaves
, Va Saints Fan
, Scorpius
, BobE
, BigSlick
, CajunSaint
, Mudbug67
, AARPSaint
, honeybadger
, Expatriate
, zknotts61
, Brennan77
, saintjay
, Saint Jack
, Analyze This
, BHM
, xpuma20x
, nowhiners
, Saintaholic
, pbourg5968
, Dmatt777
, tthier2
, happy saint
, smokey29
, Saint Greg
, Diceman-saints
, lapaz
, lurkerTim
, Saint ATN
, sdotjoe
, BELOWSEALEVEL
, SAINTSFAN808
, SimpleSaint
, oodank
, SouthernSaint
, Maxp
, SaintRebel
, Swampy Saint
, crazybyrd87
, meatman
, bouxdag
, Booker
, baarbogast
, saintmdterps
, gitaroomanxadam
, cpg
, Ti Rider
, ALLNO
, cflwhodat
, RaginCajun83
, coldseat
, CDeuce26
, aj
, kansast
, Live4theSaints
, SaintSansPeur
, JackDiesel
, Saints382
, ASB81689
, JDax
, nickj009
, Scuderi
, kchihuahua
, Damarabi
, Torgo
, El Caliente
, CapitalCitySaint
, mt15
, NOLAaustin
, mexicansaint
, gradualprocess
, whodatman
, Sun Wukong
, SailorJerrysHorse
, abram
, CantonLegend
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:09 PM.
|