Today, 10:10 PM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,077
Sean Payton labels pass rusher, cornerback 'must' adds for Saints this offseason
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
NFL teams are often coy about their offseason plans, but the New Orleans Saints' top priorities are so obvious that coach Sean Payton isn't trying to be shy.
During an interview with Sirius XM Radio Tuesday, Payton said the Saints had two meetings last week to discuss free agency and the draft. The team's key evaluators try to distinguish plans by putting roster holes that warrant addressing in three categories -- must, need and want.
After another poor overall performance by the defense in 2016, two holes are the most glaring on the roster.
"Listen, there's a pass rusher must, an edge player," Payton told guest host Tom Pelissero of USA Today on the show. "Fortunately, there's a few of those in the draft. There's a
Full Story - NOLA.com
There are currently 127 members and 581 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
