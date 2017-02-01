Sean Payton labels pass rusher, cornerback 'must' adds for Saints this offseason



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



NFL teams are often coy about their offseason plans, but the New Orleans Saints' top priorities are so obvious that coach Sean Payton isn't trying to be shy.



During an interview with Sirius XM Radio Tuesday, Payton said the Saints had two meetings last week to discuss free agency and the draft. The team's key evaluators try to distinguish plans by putting roster holes that warrant addressing in three categories -- must, need and want.



After another poor overall performance by the defense in 2016, two holes are the most glaring on the roster.



"Listen, there's a pass rusher must, an edge player," Payton told guest host Tom Pelissero of USA Today on the show. "Fortunately, there's a few of those in the draft. There's a



Full Story - NOLA.com NFL teams are often coy about their offseason plans, but the New Orleans Saints' top priorities are so obvious that coach Sean Payton isn't trying to be shy.During an interview with Sirius XM Radio Tuesday, Payton said the Saints had two meetings last week to discuss free agency and the draft. The team's key evaluators try to distinguish plans by putting roster holes that warrant addressing in three categories -- must, need and want.After another poor overall performance by the defense in 2016, two holes are the most glaring on the roster."Listen, there's a pass rusher must, an edge player," Payton told guest host Tom Pelissero of USA Today on the show. "Fortunately, there's a few of those in the draft. There's a