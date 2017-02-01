|
|
|
|
|
Sean Payton 'absolutely' expects Brandin Cooks to be with Saints in 2017
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
It appears people can stop speculating about the New Orleans Saints using wide receiver Brandin Cooks as trade bait.
NFL Network and ESPN reported in December that Cooks' name could surface in trade discussions after he expressed frustration with his role in the offense.
Coach Sean Payton addressed the Cooks situation Tuesday on an interview with Sirius XM Radio after being asked if he anticipated Cooks being with the Saints at the start of 2017.
"Absolutely I do," Payton told Tom Pelissero, the USA Today NFL reporter hosting the show Shein on Sports. "And, really, if you really want to cut down to the chase, he's a magnificent kid--a worker, he's not a kid anymore. He's a tremendous player. He practices 100 miles per hour. You have to slow him down some. He's got a great rapport with Drew."
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|