Saints carry annual question mark at guard into free agency



By Larry Holder, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



I can imagine the New Orleans Saints personnel department littered with cups of chewed up and spit out fingernails after discussions of where the team stood at offensive line entering the 2016 season.



The Saints badly wanted to be in the market for a free-agent guard. The team's lack of salary cap space hindered any effort to compete for someone like the Raiders' Kelechi Osemele.



Then the Saints hoped to draft one.



"If that opportunity presents itself for us, we wouldn't hesitate in the (draft) selection and then you got to let him kind of earn that tick (starting job)," Sean Payton said at last year's league owners meetings in Boca Raton, Fla.



That didn't happen either...



