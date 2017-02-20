|
Saints Should Pursue DE/DT Calais Campbell
By Ty Anania -- Whodat Dish
Calais Campbell could provide much-needed versatility, experience, and pass-rushing to the New Orleans Saints defense.
The New Orleans Saints are in the market for a pass-rusher along the EDGE.b And at first glance, Calais Campbell isn’t the ideal fit. He’s not a traditional EDGE rusher. In 2016 he often lined up as a DT and is better suited for run support than for rushing the passer.
But when you break down the tape, you’ll find a player that is more than capable of playing along the edge, and who can get after the passer better than most men his size. If anyone was getting double teamed along that Cardinals defensive line, 90% of the time it was Campbell. Even when he lined up at DE. And still he got things done.
He’s built on strength rather than speed, which is what sets him apart from the traditional DE. But he’s athletic enough to generate pressure along the edge even without pure speed. And he did score a 53-yard fumble return against the Saints, so he’s got some legs on him still.
Full Story -- Whodat Dish
