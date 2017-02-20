New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Cornerbacks



By Herbie Teope -- Picayune



With a projected $30 million in available salary cap space, the*New Orleans Saints want to be aggressive in free agency when the league's calendar year kicks off on March 9.



And if there is a position to target, cornerback is likely on the table when considering the Saints come off a season ranked last in the league against the pass, allowing 273.8 yards per game.



Injuries, of course, played a major role.



Delvin Breaux missed six games while recovering from a broken fibula before landing on injured reserve with a shoulder injury; P.J. Williams was placed on injured reserve with a concussion; Damian Swann landed on injured reserve before the start of the regular season; and rookie Ken Crawley suffered a knee injury in the final week of the regular season.



Full Story -- Picayune With a projected $30 million in available salary cap space, the*New Orleans Saints want to be aggressive in free agency when the league's calendar year kicks off on March 9.And if there is a position to target, cornerback is likely on the table when considering the Saints come off a season ranked last in the league against the pass, allowing 273.8 yards per game.Injuries, of course, played a major role.Delvin Breaux missed six games while recovering from a broken fibula before landing on injured reserve with a shoulder injury; P.J. Williams was placed on injured reserve with a concussion; Damian Swann landed on injured reserve before the start of the regular season; and rookie Ken Crawley suffered a knee injury in the final week of the regular season.