|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 01:31 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,767
|
New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Cornerbacks
By Herbie Teope -- Picayune
With a projected $30 million in available salary cap space, the*New Orleans Saints want to be aggressive in free agency when the league's calendar year kicks off on March 9.
And if there is a position to target, cornerback is likely on the table when considering the Saints come off a season ranked last in the league against the pass, allowing 273.8 yards per game.
Injuries, of course, played a major role.
Delvin Breaux missed six games while recovering from a broken fibula before landing on injured reserve with a shoulder injury; P.J. Williams was placed on injured reserve with a concussion; Damian Swann landed on injured reserve before the start of the regular season; and rookie Ken Crawley suffered a knee injury in the final week of the regular season.
Full Story -- Picayune
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 161 members and 577 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Le_fleur_fan_78
, gradualprocess
, Marty_Graw
, BoNcHiE
, perret318
, yuyi64
, Aintasinner
, Ruckuz_Se7en
, UncleTrvlingJim
, VoodooChild85
, 2fya
, Swampy Saint
, Saintamaniac
, blasian
, SaintsDrunkard
, Expatriate
, saintsfan1029
, greg8710
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, IgorBrees
, Pensacola
, tinman
, slowchild25
, srcampbell
, SaintsNY
, SaintShane
, Semper
, 5thDeadlyVenom
, isgwill
, eastlos82
, lagrangeboy
, smike
, 44slayer
, St.Fury
, billinms
, SuperMatt
, isitsunday27
, ALLNO
, thefifthwall
, kenchaisson
, southpaw70
, rajncajn
, saint_drago
, Bleu Raeder
, soggymoss
, superchuck500
, nolaswede
, d3vanj
, insidejob
, RaginSaint93
, AARPSaint
, RiverRat
, bclemms
, amused
, andrew76021
, Sundevil
, saintmdterps
, Jumpman910
, St. Widge
, Shibby
, xkeith031x
, Crawdaddys
, Dellis
, JPH
, Kenosha26
, kat5s
, mean machine
, Saint85
, Cougar 1
, STEWDADDY34
, Montana Saint Fan
, tampa saints fan
, mradafa19
, brd13
, efil4stnias
, FatCitySaint
, jayd265
, baron8
, cygnus_ltb
, vdubee
, bobad
, duhonmark551
, whodatman
, Hunter57
, Saints318
, Silent Dave
, Saint Ace
, lapaz
, NYSaint
, Zanedavis1
, blupony
, SWJJ
, JLaneSaints
, Scott B
, JimEverett
, retrobanana
, SaintKW
, crazybyrd87
, porculator
, rsmith2783
, sportsaint
, rob22278
, St. Chris
, SAINT BIGAL
, DaveXA
, Chris
, SaintBudMan
, ColGorgeSaint
, saint64
, uvanate18
, efrohnap66
, nowhiners
, gpupil
, jazza504
, guidomerkinsrules
, Duo
, SimpTown
, Crawdaddie777
, Jubilee Dunbar
, DanMc07
, Campin' Freak
, BreesusSaves
, BHM
, robsmith32
, St. Greatness
, vraskal
, saintbilly25
, whodat79
, kewinn89
, Bobario
, Dean in L.A.
, Javlin
, Meachemdat
, clintjr23
, bbourque5
, SouthernSaint
, RussTKD
, capt. bloodlog
, airal20
, ultimatesaintsfan
, ETWhoDat
, c_prej
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:14 PM.
|