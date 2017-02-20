home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Cornerbacks

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 01:31 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,767
Post New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Cornerbacks


By Herbie Teope -- Picayune

With a projected $30 million in available salary cap space, the*New Orleans Saints want to be aggressive in free agency when the league's calendar year kicks off on March 9.

And if there is a position to target, cornerback is likely on the table when considering the Saints come off a season ranked last in the league against the pass, allowing 273.8 yards per game.

Injuries, of course, played a major role.

Delvin Breaux missed six games while recovering from a broken fibula before landing on injured reserve with a shoulder injury; P.J. Williams was placed on injured reserve with a concussion; Damian Swann landed on injured reserve before the start of the regular season; and rookie Ken Crawley suffered a knee injury in the final week of the regular season.

Full Story -- Picayune

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 738
There are currently 161 members and 577 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Le_fleur_fan_78, gradualprocess, Marty_Graw, BoNcHiE, perret318, yuyi64, Aintasinner, Ruckuz_Se7en, UncleTrvlingJim, VoodooChild85, 2fya, Swampy Saint, Saintamaniac, blasian, SaintsDrunkard, Expatriate, saintsfan1029, greg8710, ELLIASJWILLIAMS, IgorBrees, Pensacola, tinman, slowchild25, srcampbell, SaintsNY, SaintShane, Semper, 5thDeadlyVenom, isgwill, eastlos82, lagrangeboy, smike, 44slayer, St.Fury, billinms, SuperMatt, isitsunday27, ALLNO, thefifthwall, kenchaisson, southpaw70, rajncajn, saint_drago, Bleu Raeder, soggymoss, superchuck500, nolaswede, d3vanj, insidejob, RaginSaint93, AARPSaint, RiverRat, bclemms, amused, andrew76021, Sundevil, saintmdterps, Jumpman910, St. Widge, Shibby, xkeith031x, Crawdaddys, Dellis, JPH, Kenosha26, kat5s, mean machine, Saint85, Cougar 1, STEWDADDY34, Montana Saint Fan, tampa saints fan, mradafa19, brd13, efil4stnias, FatCitySaint, jayd265, baron8, cygnus_ltb, vdubee, bobad, duhonmark551, whodatman, Hunter57, Saints318, Silent Dave, Saint Ace, lapaz, NYSaint, Zanedavis1, blupony, SWJJ, JLaneSaints, Scott B, JimEverett, retrobanana, SaintKW, crazybyrd87, porculator, rsmith2783, sportsaint, rob22278, St. Chris, SAINT BIGAL, DaveXA, Chris, SaintBudMan, ColGorgeSaint, saint64, uvanate18, efrohnap66, nowhiners, gpupil, jazza504, guidomerkinsrules, Duo, SimpTown, Crawdaddie777, Jubilee Dunbar, DanMc07, Campin' Freak, BreesusSaves, BHM, robsmith32, St. Greatness, vraskal, saintbilly25, whodat79, kewinn89, Bobario, Dean in L.A., Javlin, Meachemdat, clintjr23, bbourque5, SouthernSaint, RussTKD, capt. bloodlog, airal20, ultimatesaintsfan, ETWhoDat, c_prej
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
NASA calls Wednesday press conference to announce 'major' discovery
Last Post: BHM
Posted On: Today
Replies: 23
Views: 677
1 New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Cornerbacks
Last Post: saint_drago
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1
Views: 46
Media Literacy - "The Road Not Taken"
Last Post: superchuck500
Posted On: Today
Replies: 6
Views: 24
Some unrest in Sweden..
Last Post: porculator
Posted On: Today
Replies: 53
Views: 1,189
Mass Effect Andromeda
Last Post: St. Widge
Posted On: Today
Replies: 7
Views: 135
Sterling Moore - DB - Saints
Last Post: rajncajn
Posted On: Today
Replies: 5
Views: 150
Manufacturing jobs aren't even coming back to China
Last Post: Saints318
Posted On: Today
Replies: 14
Views: 352
1 Saints Should Pursue DE/DT Calais Campbell
Last Post: ELLIASJWILLIAMS
Posted On: Today
Replies: 12
Views: 415
More...
Members Birthdays
SoonerJim (62), ThaMain1 (44), Hoodat1 (41), jcamp5 (34)
Past News
1 New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Cornerbacks
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 26
Saints Should Pursue DE/DT Calais Campbell
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 96
Saints carry annual question mark at guard into free agency
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 222
Sean Payton 'absolutely' expects Brandin Cooks to be with Saints in 2017
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 210
Sean Payton labels pass rusher, cornerback 'must' adds for Saints this offseason
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 196
1 Even with Drew Brees, Sean Payton admits Saints are always looking for quarterbacks
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 211
1 Film Study: Saints Should Avoid Signing GBs Nick Perry
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 155
1 Saints free agency targets: Andre Ellington may be an underrated playmaker
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 02-20-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 306
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:14 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0