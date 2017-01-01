Sterling Moore says he would like to remain with the New Orleans Saints



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



Sterling Moore wants to come back to New Orleans.



The veteran cornerback is set to reach free agency next month, but said during an interview with Sirius/XM that he hopes to reach an agreement that will keep him with the Saints.



"The hope is that we get something done in New Orleans. Id (like) to go back there," he said. "I think theres mutual interest between us. Thats the way we left things off. I know they kind of contacted my agent to kind of feel things out and theyre supposed to meet again coming up at the combine. Thats the goal but you never know in this league."



Moore hooked on with the Saints last season and appeared in the 13 games. His addition and level of play was one of the reasons the team was able to remain competitive after injuries ripped apart the secondary.



