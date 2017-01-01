Today, 08:10 PM Dan in Lafayette Official SR Curmudgeon Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Lafayette, LA Posts: 50,772 Top 10 NFL Free Agents for 2017



By Antwan Staley -- Athlon Sports



Prior to the start of the new league year in March, NFL teams make out their free agent wish list and check it twice. Some teams must make tough decisions on their own free agents, while others are looking to upgrade the talent on their roster.



Starting on Feb. 15, teams could begin using the franchise or transition tag on one player before the start of the new league year. If a player isn’t tagged by 4 p.m. ET on March 1, they will become an unrestricted free agent at 4 p.m. on March 9.



The franchise tag will guarantee that player a one-year salary for the average of the top-five players at his position or 120 percent of that player’s previous year’s salary, whichever one is greater. The transition tag guarantees the player’s original team the first opportunity to match any deal he may make with another team.



Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousin and Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawaan Short are three players that will most likely receive the franchise tag, so they were not considered among the top 10 available free agents. Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwell and head coach Bruce Arians have said multiple times that linebacker Chandler Jones also will be tagged if they cannot come to an agreement by March 1, so he also was not included in this exercise.



So which players will likely be the most sought-after in free agency? Here are the top 10 unrestricted free agents this offseason.



