Old Today, 09:08 PM  
Andrus Andrus is online now
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,091
Saints are running out of room for scars with free-agent cornerbacks


By Larry Holder, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

You can be a glass-half-full person when examining the New Orleans Saints' recent history in landing cornerbacks via free agency.

Jabari Greer and Keenan Lewis brought the Saints viable starting cornerbacks to a defensive backfield habitually void of talent. Randall Gay deserves a mention as well, given his versatility from 2008-2010.

Greer provided stability as soon as he arrived to New Orleans in 2009 and played a key role in the best three-year run in Saints history. Lewis came back to his New Orleans roots in 2013 and was easily the team's best cornerback for two seasons.

The glass-half-empty fans, however, need only point to Jason David and Brandon Browner.

David and Browner can poison any argument of the team's positive notes at the position. You might as well throw Champ Bailey in that group (I blame the Saints more than Bailey on this one)....

Full Story - NOLA.com

 

New Orleans Saints News > News
