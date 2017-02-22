|
|
|
|
|
New Orleans Saints: Top free agency, NFL draft needs for 2017
By The Sports Exchange
New Orleans Saints breakdown: Free agency, draft shopping list
As they wade through free agency and prepare to evaluate draft prospects at the Indianapolis Combine (March 1-6), the New Orleans Saints must decide which players to keep as they seek to improve upon their 7-9 record from last season.
The Sports Xchange and NFLDraftScout.com evaluated the Saints' roster and created a shopping list to use in free agency and to reference during the Combine.
Head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees are back, but the Saints' mediocre finishes the last two seasons show that isn't enough. Mostly, Payton has to figure out a way to have his offense present a true running threat while continuing to improve a defense that ranked last in the league against the pass.
Cornerbacks and pass rushers would be a start.....
Full Story - UPI.com
|
