NFL Big Board 4.0: Ranking the top 50 prospects ahead of the combine


By Chris Burke -- Sports Illustrated

So much will change in the NFL draft landscape over the next 15 days or so. Next Tuesday, the annual scouting begins in Indianapolis—330 draft hopefuls and just about every coach and front-office member in the league descend on Lucas Oil Stadium. Shortly thereafter, on March 9, free agency officially opens, with players and teams putting pen to paper on contracts they will have spent the previous “legal tampering period” negotiating.

By the time the dust settles, there should be a much clearer picture of how the draft may play out. The scouting combine, though, should not make or break perceptions of any of the attending prospects. It is a small (if very important) part of the process.

Here’s how the top-50 Big Board shapes up, as Indianapolis looms:

1. Myles Garrett, Edge (Junior, Texas A&M)

Even folks just now dipping a toe into the 2017 draft pool are aware of how highly regarded Garrett is among this class. He has rare burst and finish off the edge, the type of skill set that can dominant at the next level. If he’s not producing double-digit sack seasons on the regular by 2018, it’ll be a disappointment.

Full Story -- SI

 

