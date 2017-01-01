Florida's Alex Anzalone has the tools to fit NFL's new linebacker template if he can stay healthy



By Joel Erickson -- Advocate



The linebacker position has changed.



Speed has replaced brawn, and coverage ability has replaced a need for the kind of big, bruising physique that can take on offensive linemen in the hole.



Florida linebacker Alex Anzalone believes he brings a little of both. Anzalone, a tall, rangy player at 6-foot-3, has the frame to carry the position's traditional 240 pounds without compromising his speed.



"I have a bigger frame compared to some inside linebackers, and it's something that helps me play the run. But I can keep on the weight and move well," Anzalone said.



The importance of the passing game has changed the job description for NFL linebackers. A productive 2016 draft class was dominated by rookies like LSU's Deion Jones, who makes up for a lack of traditional size with a running back's speed and a willingness to hit.



