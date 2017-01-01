home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Florida's Alex Anzalone has the tools to fit NFL's new linebacker template if he can stay healthy

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 10:47 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,774
Florida's Alex Anzalone has the tools to fit NFL's new linebacker template if he can stay healthy


By Joel Erickson -- Advocate

The linebacker position has changed.

Speed has replaced brawn, and coverage ability has replaced a need for the kind of big, bruising physique that can take on offensive linemen in the hole.

Florida linebacker Alex Anzalone believes he brings a little of both. Anzalone, a tall, rangy player at 6-foot-3, has the frame to carry the position's traditional 240 pounds without compromising his speed.

"I have a bigger frame compared to some inside linebackers, and it's something that helps me play the run. But I can keep on the weight and move well," Anzalone said.

The importance of the passing game has changed the job description for NFL linebackers. A productive 2016 draft class was dominated by rookies like LSU's Deion Jones, who makes up for a lack of traditional size with a running back's speed and a willingness to hit.

Full Story -- Advocate

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
2017 NFL Draft Prospect
Last Post: Saint Ace
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1,568
Views: 79,942
Mock Saints draft by Duncan
Last Post: dutar76
Posted On: Today
Replies: 37
Views: 1,916
Six white house staffers had to resign because they failed their FBI background checks
Last Post: dtc
Posted On: Today
Replies: 4
Views: 195
'Legion'. X-Men based show is coming to FX...
Last Post: tjharris
Posted On: Today
Replies: 21
Views: 919
Willie Snead - RFA
Last Post: dtc
Posted On: Today
Replies: 25
Views: 1,098
1 Even with Drew Brees, Sean Payton admits Saints are always looking for quarterbacks
Last Post: Scorpius
Posted On: Today
Replies: 15
Views: 860
Agents of Shield
Last Post: superlaser
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1,197
Views: 76,107
Florida's Alex Anzalone has the tools to fit NFL's new linebacker template if he can stay healthy
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 7
More...
Members Birthdays
SoonerJim (62), ThaMain1 (44), Hoodat1 (41), jcamp5 (34)
Past News
Florida's Alex Anzalone has the tools to fit NFL's new linebacker template if he can stay healthy
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 7
NFL Big Board 4.0: Ranking the top 50 prospects ahead of the combine
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 26
New Orleans Saints: Top free agency, NFL draft needs for 2017
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 71
Saints are running out of room for scars with free-agent cornerbacks
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 81
Top 10 NFL Free Agents for 2017
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 96
Sterling Moore says he would like to remain with the New Orleans Saints
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 132
1 New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Cornerbacks
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 152
Saints Should Pursue DE/DT Calais Campbell
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 168
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:16 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0