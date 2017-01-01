home Steve Gleasons Website
New Orleans Saints: 2017 NFL Combine Players To Watch


By Nick Wright -- Sports Junkies

Which Players Should the Saints Scouting Department Keep Their Eyes On?


With the 2017 NFL Combine just days away, the Saints scouting department will be busy making endless evaluations on NFL Draft prospects. The Saints went 7-9 in 2016 and they have a few holes to fill. With strong scouting reports and hard work from their team staff, the franchise might be able to turn around nicely in 2017. Most of the issues from the 2016 season reside on the defensive side of the ball. The Saints must address a few key positions on defense through the draft, and it all starts with the 2017 NFL Combine.

The reason the Saints need to focus more on the defensive side of the football is due to their horrendous 2016 performance. New Orleans gave up over 6,000 total yards on defense in 2016 and they need to focus on several key positions on draft day. For immediate impact players, the Saints scouting department should focus on the corner position, the linebacker position, and the defensive line. There are some outstanding players at each of these positions in this draft class.

The offensive side of the ball doesnt really have any big issues at the moment, though the Saints might want to look into the running back position in the middle of the draft. It wouldnt hurt to add some more depth behind Mark Ingram in the running game. They also need to focus on finding a potential successor to Drew Brees. If the Saints scouting department does their work correctly, they should be able to spot some value players at the quarterback position.

Here some early round prospects the Saints should be paying attention to at the 2017 NFL Combine.

Full Story -- Sports Junkies

 

