Today, 03:15 AM Dan in Lafayette Garoppolo to New Orleans If the Price Is Right



By Bryan Flynn -- Jackson Free Press



NFL teams try to balance between winning right now and winning in the future. It is hard to maintain, and the few teams are able to do it year in and year out.



One of those teams is the New England Patriots. The Super Bowl champions have been able to win titles and stockpile draft picks for nearly two decades in the Belichick-Brady era.



While New England is waiting to see if quarterback Tom Brady will ever slow down, the Patriots already have a quarterback that could help build the programs future.



New England made Jimmy Garoppolo its first pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. Garoppolo was the 62nd overall pick out of Eastern Illinois University.



As Brady continues to bathe in the fountain of youth, the Patriots have to decide what to do about Garoppolo. It seems the answer will be to trade him to a team that makes the best deal.



One of the teams that should at least pick up the phone is the New Orleans Saints. Its likely that the 2017-2018 season will be the final season that quarterback Drew Brees plays for New Orleans.



It would be a great idea for New Orleans to inquire about Garoppolo. If the Saints can swing the trade, he will have the chance to study under two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks.



New Orleans Saints News